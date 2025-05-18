First Photos of Jalen Milroe in Seahawks Uniform Unveiled: Roll Call, May 18, 2025
Former Alabama quarterback and 2025 NFL Draft selection Jalen Milroe was one of 40 players to attend the NFLPA Rookie Premiere, where the first official photos of him in his new team's uniform were revealed.
Milroe was selected in the third round of the draft by the Seattle Seahawks and will wear jersey No. 6. The Rookie Premiere, held in California, also included Milroe's new teammate, tight end Elijah Arroyo.
In two seasons as the Alabama starter, Milroe was part of one SEC title team and one College Football Playoff berth. He also has the distinction of being the first starting quarterback of the Kalen DeBoer era.
Sunday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Softball: Alabama vs. Virginia Tech in Tuscaloosa Regional final, 1 p.m. CT (Watch) in Tuscaloosa, Ala. If Alabama loses, a second game between the two will be played at approximately 3:30 p.m. (Watch).
Saturday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Softball: defeated Virginia Tech 4-3 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Baseball: lost to Florida 4-3 in Gainesville, Fla.
- Track and field: Alabama had four SEC medalists on the final day of SEC Outdoor Championships in Lexington, Ky. They were Doris Lemngole (first, women's 5,000m), Samuel Ogazi (first, men's 400m), Trevor Gunzell (second, men's discus) and Dismus Lokira (third, men's 5,000m).
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Doris Lemngole won another gold medal at the SEC Outdoor Championships on Saturday, this time on the women's 5,000-meter. It's the first title for the program in this event since 2022.
- Former Alabama golfer Davis Riley is having a good showing in the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. He is currently tied for third at 7-under. Scottie Scheffler, who has never won a major other than the Masters, is in the lead.
- The round three leaderboard at the Regions Tradition, played at Greystone Gold and Country Club in Birmingham:
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 104 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- May 18, 1979: Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant went back to Texas for a reunion with his 1954 Texas A&M team, the famed squad taken to Junction, Tex., for what was termed a "football boot camp." Only 27 players returned from the Junction to play for Texas A&M and 23 of those were at the reunion.
- May 18, 1979: While Bryant was out of town, the Birmingham News reported that the league coaches were picking Alabama to repeat as SEC Champions, but only two Bama players received "best awards." Dwight Stephenson was listed as the "best offensive lineman" and Major Ogilvie the "best blocker in the SEC."
- May 18, 1988: Marquis Johnson was born in Orlando.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"They had to put up with my stupidity. I believe if I had been one of those players, I'd have quit, too."- Paul W. Bryant on the Junction Boys
We'll Leave You with This:
