Five Alabama Swimmers Compete in World Aquatic Championships: Roll Call, December 17, 2024
Five current and former Alabama swimmers competed at the World Aquatic Championships in Budapest, Hungary this past week. These athletes were selected to represent their respective home countries and three of them broke records at the event.
The current Alabama swimmers who competed were Diana Petkova (Bulgaria), Kaique Alves (Brazil) and Toni Dragoja (Croatia). The alumni who participated were Victor Johansson (Sweden) and Kalia Antoniou (Cyprus).
Petkova set a Bulgarian national record in the 100-meter medley two separate times. She first set the record in the preliminary round and then broke her record in the semifinals. She also set a national record in the 200-meter medley as well.
Antoniou set a record for her country as well. She broke Cyprus’ record for the 100-meter freestyle. Antoniou was named the 2022 Cyprus Sports Writers Association Female Athlete of the Year. She also was named to the First Team All-American team in 2022 as a member of the 200-medley relay.
Alves competed on Brazil’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay team. The team managed to record the fastest time among all participating South American countries. His personal split was 45.82.
Johansson posted three top-10 finishes this past week. He finished sixth in the 800m freestyle and had tenth-place finishes in both the 400-meter and 1500-meter freestyles.
Dragoja performed in only one event, which was the 4x100-meter freestyle relay. He helped Croatia reach the finals as they finished seventh overall. His personal split in the finals was a respectable 46.58.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama football added former Cal long snapper David Bird out of the transfer portal. He's the first incoming transfer for the Crimson Tide. It doesn't really count towards the incoming transfer list, but Alabama tight end Danny Lewis Jr. entered the portal on Dec. 9 but withdrew his name from it on Monday.
- Former Alabama standout and current Minnesota Vikings rookie linebacker Dallas Turner recorded a sack and a tackle for loss in the Monday Night Football victory over the Chicago Bears, which made the Vikings clinch the playoffs. Turner's Alabama and Minnesota teammate, kicker Will Reichard, also had a nice night by nailing all three of his field goal attempts, including one from 52 yards out.
- Former Alabama wide receiver Nikita Stover has been hired as the new head football coach at Hayden High School.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
December 17, 1960: Alabama and Texas played to a 3-3 draw in the Bluebonnet Bowl at Rice Stadium in Houston. A field goal by Tommy Brooker provided the Crimson Tide with its only points of the afternoon, but quarterback Bobby Skelton was convinced he scored a touchdown that would have been the difference between winning and the tie. "I had chalk all over my jersey when I got up," said Skelton, "I was in there."
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I’ll go to my grave knowing I scored"
–– Joe Namath on the quarterback sneak at the Orange Bowl at the end of the 1964 season.