Football Friday: Alabama Begins Preparation For ReliaQuest Bowl
Let's close down the week with a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss what we heard from the football players on Thursday, the Crimson Tide players playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl and Saturday's basketball game between Alabama and Creighton.
The conversation begins with comments from Domani Jackson as the Crimson Tide cornerback seemed to indicate his plans to return to school next season. From Jackson's return, we highlight Parker Brailsford's comments and talk about what impact the Washington transfer has made this season. Finally, we finish with comments from Jihaad Campbell as he took ownership of the team missing the playoffs.
The show then turns to the ReliaQuest Bowl as the Crimson Tide appears to not have any players opting out of the game. What does that say about Alabama's program and the current players?
Lastly the show concludes with a basketball discussion as Alabama hosts the Creighton Bluejays on Saturday. What is the most important thing the Crimson Tide must do to get its first win over the Bluejays in program history?
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel.
