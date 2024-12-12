How Tough is Alabama's 2025 Football Schedule on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Thursday on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss Bill Belichick's hire at North Carolina, more Alabama football transfer portal news and the 2025 football schedule.
The conversation opens by discussing Belichick's hire at North Carolina as he replaces Mack Brown as the next head coach. Why would the Tar Heels hire an older coach? Can he turn North Carolina into a pipeline for the NFL?
We then turn our attention to the transfer portal as another Alabama player put his name in the portal at a key position. Where might Dylan Lonergan end up? Former Crimson Tide defender Keanu Koht found an SEC home and will play Alabama in 2025. How will Koht's hypothetical matchup go with the Alabama tackles?
Finally, we finish with the Southeastern Conference announcing the 2025 football schedule on Wednesday night. The Crimson Tide will play the same conference opponents from 2024, but has an even more difficult non-conference schedule and several challenging road venues to visit in 2025. Can Alabama improve from its 9-3 season in 2024, or will the 2025 schedule prove too challenging and leave the Crimson Tide faithful wanting more?
