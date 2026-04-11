Former Alabama Golfer Makes Cut at Masters: Roll Call

He has a lot of ground to make up, but former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas is still in the field for a green jacket after two rounds at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. For the ninth time in his 11 starts at the Masters, Thomas made the cut.

Thomas shot a two-over par 74 on Friday and now sits at two-over on the tournament. He is tied for 39th place. Defending Masters champion Rory McIlroy has a six-shot lead on the rest of the field at 12-under par through the first two rounds.

No former Alabama golfer has won the Masters Tournament. Thomas' best finish at Augusta came in 2020, when he came in fourth place. Thomas' last win on the PGA Tour came at the RBC Heritage in April of 2025. His last win at a Major came at the PGA Championship in 2022.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, April 11, 2026

After taking his team to the NCAA tournament this year, former Alabama player and assistant coach Antoine Pettway received a contract extension at Kennesaw State.

Alabama track and field held its Senior Day ceremony on Friday for its lone home track meet.

What a day at the Crimson Tide Invitational 🤩 Thank you, seniors, for an incredible season 👏🫶#RollTide | @AlabamaTrack pic.twitter.com/PuoTUxg0Dt — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) April 11, 2026

Alabama women's basketball graduate Karly Weathers threw out the first pitch at Friday night's baseball game between Alabama and Arkansas.

From the court to the mound!🤩🙌



Thanks for throwing out the first pitch @kjweathers25!#RollTide | @AlabamaBSB pic.twitter.com/CJT2UIZp2J — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) April 10, 2026

Alabama Crimson Tide Friday results:

Track and field had multiple event winners and new PRs in the Crimson Tide Invitational.

Men's tennis: Alabama 4, Austin Peay 0

Men's tennis: Vanderbilt 4, Alabama 0

Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday schedule:

Softball at Auburn, Auburn, Alabama, 12 p.m., SEC Network

Women's tennis at South Carolina, Columbia, South Carolina, 12 p.m.

Football in A-Day Scrimmage, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 1 p.m., Listen

Baseball vs. Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 4 p.m., SEC Network

Countdown to Alabama Football's A-Day Scrimmage

A-Day is today!

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

April 11, 1961: Algernon Blair, Inc. of Montgomery won the bid to expand Denny Stadium from its capacity of 31,000 to 43,000 by the Tuscaloosa opener with North Carolina State on October 14. Work would begin immediately on the expansion, which included 6,000 additional seats on both the east and west sides as well as a new two-level press box with an elevator. The cost of the project was $408,000. — Bryant Museum

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“The coaches in the NFL respect Coach Saban. They respect his opinion. I think for me to be able to play under him and produce the way I did and be able to learn his system and be a leader back there, I think it only just adds to the positives for me. Then for him to be able to vouch for me — ‘This guy can play at the next level' — I think that's only going to help me." — Former Alabama safety Rashad Johnson (2005-08)

We'll leave you with this...

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