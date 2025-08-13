Mizzou Fall Camp Practice Notebook: August 13
Notes and observation from Missouri's practice Wednesday morning.
Time is ticking for the Missouri Tigers to prepare for the 2025 season.
Wednesday was one of the final three practices open to the media, and the last of Week 3. The last two practices open to the media will be on Monday and Tuesday. By Tuesday, most, if not all, of the team captains should be decided and announced.
Here's the top takeaways from the practice.
Notes
Offense
- The first-team offensive line continues to be the same:
Left tackle: Cayden Green
Left guard: Dominick Giudice
Center: Connor Tollison
Right guard: Curtis Peagler
Right tackle: Keagen Trost
- If this rotation was a one-day test, it would be more than likely just be a way to send a message to the players being benched. Going on three days of it though, it seems like an option Missouri might really be considering. Read what those changes could mean HERE.
- Tight end Brett Norfleet has always been a good receiver option, but looked particularly fast today when running routes. On one inside break Norfleet ran against a linebacker, head coach Eli Drinkwitz yelled out "good route."
Defense
- In a series of one-on-one reps against running backs, receivers and tight ends catching passes, the defensive backs and linebackers definitely got the better of the offensive skillplayers.
- On one of those, Drey Norwood did a nice job keeping up with Marquis Johnson on a fade route. Johnson looked like he was going to be able to haul in an impressive catch, but Norwood was able to jump and push the ball out.
- On a one-on-one rep covering tight end Jude James on a pass, safety Mose Philips III was pretty physical (likely would be called for a penalty in a game) and did a really nice job of tracking the ball backward, then stretching up to deflect the pass.
- On a rep defending a receiver off the line of scrimmage, linebacker Khalil Jacobs did not allow any separation off the release.
Special Teams
- The team ran a few onside kick situations, with all kicks being recovered by the return team. Not all of those were clean recoveries though. All of them were recovered by either Xavier Loyd, Kevin Coleman Jr. or Johnson.
