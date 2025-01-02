Sixth Alabama Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal
Another Alabama wide receiver has entered the transfer portal. According to a report by 247, freshman Amari Jefferson has entered the portal as of Thursday.
Jefferson did not see any playing time for the Crimson Tide this season and was injured at the end of the year. He now becomes the sixth wide receiver to enter the portal and second since the season ended, joining Jaren Hamilton. Alabama has added one wide receiver in Miami transfer Isaiah Horton.
The freshman wide receiver was with the team in Tampa for the ReliaQuest Bowl, but did not dress out or participate in practice. Even though he never played in a game, Jefferson was selected as a scout team player of the week by the coaching staff for the South Carolina game.
Jefferson was a consensus four-star prospect coming out of the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee and the top-ranked player from the state according to On3. He is now the 16th scholarship player to enter the portal from the Crimson Tide.
