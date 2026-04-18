Former Alabama Standout Becomes Highest-Paid Non-QB in NFL History: Roll Call

Former Alabama standout edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. received a three-year, $150 million extension with the Houston Texans on Saturday, including $134 million guaranteed.

This deal makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. He is the only non-quarterback being paid at least $50 million a year, as Green Bay Packers linebacker Micah Parsons is the runner-up at $46.5 million.

Anderson's historic agreement is backed up by his numbers and accolades. The 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year is a two-time Pro Bowler, a First Team All-Pro and has logged 30 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 64 quarterbacks across 46 career games. On top of it all, he doesn't turn 25-years-old until Sept. 2.

Anderson's stats in 2025 are what really set him apart: 17 games, 54 tackles, including 20 for loss, 12.0 sacks, 23 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries.

As incredible as his first three years in the league have been, it's not a complete surprise. While at Alabama, the 2020 CFP national champion later became a two-time Bronko Nagurski Trophy recipient, a two-time Unanimous All-American, a two-time All-SEC First Team member, the winner of the Lombardi Award, Chuck Bednarik Award, the Lott Trophy and the Shaun Alexander Award.

Anderson is one of the most decorated players to ever come to Tuscaloosa, and this contract further proves that.

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 Season Opener

140 days (Sept. 5 vs. East Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium)

Roll Call: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Due to potential inclement weather later in the afternoon, No. 11 Alabama baseball's contest on Saturday at No. 4 Texas has been moved up from an original 2 p.m. CT start to 12 p.m.

No. 11 Alabama Baseball's Saturday Matchup at No. 4 Texas Moved to 12 p.m. CT First Pitch



🔗: https://t.co/UloxJWH3Ox#RollTide pic.twitter.com/b0xLlw5pum — Alabama Baseball (@AlabamaBSB) April 18, 2026

2027 five-star quarterback Elijah Haven has narrowed his list down to Alabama and Georgia, and he'll announce his next chapter on April 25. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound prospect from Dunham High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is ranked as the No. 2 overall recruit, per 247 Sports. Haven is the consensus No. 1 quarterback among the recruiting outlets and would be one of the highest-rated commits of the Kalen DeBoer era should he choose Alabama next Saturday.

NEWS: Five-Star QB Elijah Haven will choose between Alabama and Georgia on April 25th, he tells me for @Rivals ⁰

The 6’5 215 QB totaled 4,714 yards and 73 TDs this season (Louisiana state record)



He’s the No. 1 QB in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings⁰⁰https://t.co/WorRVGSus3 pic.twitter.com/jLVuosSuZ6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 17, 2026

Alabama will host Boise State forward/center Drew Fielder this weekend. The 6-foot-11, 225-pounder averaged 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds this season. He shot an efficient 40.9 percent from behind the arc, and his 54.7 overall field goal percentage ranked first in the Mountain West Conference. Two of the Crimson Tide's three incoming transfers are 6-foot-10, as head coach Nate Oats builds a bigger roster for 2026-27.

Boise State transfer Drew Fielder will visit Alabama this weekend, per his agent Derek Malloy.



Averaged 14.7 PPG and shot 40.9% from three-point range last season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 17, 2026

Friday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results:

Track and field at Tom Jones Memorial: 200m – 4th: Tarsis Orogot | men's invite | 20.44, 8th: Alpha Balde | men's invite | 20.57; Javelin – 1st: Ellie Partrick | women's | 54.95m (180-3); Long Jump – 8th: Mariia Horielova | women's | 5.99m (19-8); Shot Put – 6th: Christopher Young | men's invite | 18.38m (60-3.75), 10th: Christopher Crawford | men's invite | 17.45m (57-3)

Track and field at Wake Forest Invitational: 1,500m – 1st: Milicent Wafula | women's Invite 5 | 4:09.69 | PR, No. 7 NCAA this season, No. 4 all-time at UA, 2nd: Jackson Harris | men's Invite 3 | 3:41.37 | PR, No. 6 all-time at UA, 2nd: Kai Martin | men's Open 8 | 3:44.23, 6th: Hamdani Benahmed | men's Invite 5 | 3:39.58 | PR, No. 14 NCAA this season, No. 4 all-time at UA, 7th: Evan Simpson | men's Invite 1 | 3:45.56 | PR, 10th: Kai Connor | men's Invite 2 | 3:55.16; 5,000m – 3rd: Jackson Hogsed | men's Invite 1 | 14:03.46 | PR

Women's golf at SEC Championships: tied for last at 16-over par after Day 1

Rowing at Orlando Invite: Alabama finished first in three heats, and second in two other heats

Wednesday's Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule:

Women's rowing at Orlando Invite, Orlando, Florida, 6:40 a.m. CT, Live Stats

Track and field at Tom Jones Memorial, Gainesville, Florida, All Day, SECN+ (broadcast starts at 1:30 p.m.), Live Stats

Women's golf at SEC Championships, Belleair, Florida, All Day, Live Stats

Baseball at Texas, Austin Texas, 12 p.m., SECN+, Listen, Live Stats

This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:

April 18, 1970: Bill Battle, the new head coach at Tennessee and former Crimson Tide standout end, attended the Alabama spring game along with five of his assistants. In addition to scouting, Battle was there to receive his plaque as a member of the All-Decade Team of the 1960s. Six scouts from Florida and five from Ole Miss were also in attendance as the White Team defeated the Red Team 40-39. "Not much defense out there is it?” Paul W. “Bear” Bryant commented.

April 18, 1997: Ronnie Harrison was born in Tallahassee.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I had a ball, finally getting a chance to show them what I've got."

— Ronnie Harrison after Alabama defeated his hometown team Florida State, which didn’t offer him a scholarship, 24-7 in 2017

We'll Leave You With This...

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