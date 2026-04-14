Hunter De Siver Breaks Down Alabama A-Day on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's crank up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez and Hunter De Siver as we talk about the Crimson Tide's spring football game and the Alabama basketball program's activity in the transfer portal.

The program opens with De Siver giving his biggest takeaways from Alabama A-Day. How does he evaluate the Crimson Tide quarterback situation? De Siver discusses the two quarterbacks and prognosticates who will win the job this fall.

Next we get De Siver's opinions on the offensive line and the running game as he details his thoughts on Michael Carroll's future on the right side of the line. Is Carroll better suited for right guard or right tackle in 2026?'

We continue with the football discussion and chat about the wide receivers as Alabama suffered an injury to a prospective starter. Who will step up in place of Noah Rogers?

Lastly, the show transitions to talk about the Alabama basketball transfer portal activity. De Siver discusses and details what the Crimson Tide is getting in Brandon Garrison. What role will the former Kentucky forward fill next year? Who else does Alabama have its eyes on in the transfer portal? Will the program bring back Keitenn Bristow, Collins Onyejiaka and Davion Hannah?

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