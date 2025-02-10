Former Alabama Stars Shine in Super Bowl: Roll Call, February 10, 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts as well as a squad of former Crimson Tide stars, took down the Kansas City Chiefs in the biggest game of the NFL season on Sunday night.
Hurts was named Super Bowl LIX MVP for his incredible performance after compiling nearly 300 all purpose yards and three touchdowns, one of which fell into the waiting hands of fellow former Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith.
Landon Dickerson, who played alongside Hurts and Smith in Tuscaloosa as well, was an anchor on the offensive line from start to finish, keeping his quarterback mostly clean throughout the night.
In all, seven former Crimson Tide players took home Super Bowl titles on Sunday with Tyler Steen, Eli Ricks, Bryon Young and Cameron Latu also playing a role in the Eagles' season.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results:
Softball: No. 11 Alabama 14, Western Michigan 5
Women's Basketball: No. 23 Alabama 80, Mississippi State 60
Did You Notice?
- Alabama football set its 2025 homecoming game for November 15th against the Oklahoma Sooners.
- Alabama Lacrosse finished the weekend with back to back victories, first taking down Ole Miss on Saturday and the the South Florida Bulls on Sunday.
- Former Alabama center Charles Bediako put on a show for the Denver Nuggets' G-League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, on Sunday. He finished the game with eight points and 13 rebounds.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
201 Days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
February 10, 1931: John "Monk" Campbell, MVP of the Rose Bowl, was hired as backfield coach at Kentucky. The native of Durant, Miss., was known as "Monk the Spinner" on the Tuscaloosa campus. Campbell was not the only former Crimson Tide player making coaching news. Frank Howard was joining Jess Neely at Clemson, and Fred Sington, had been offered a job to join Wallace Wade at Duke. The All-American also had to weigh pro football and pro baseball offers. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I don't know if that's a great team, but they most certainly were great against us. I don't guess anybody has ever hit us that hard." — Auburn coach Shug Jordan in 1961.