Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Named Super Bowl LIX MVP
The Philadelphia Eagles interrupted the Kansas City Chiefs' hopes at winning three championships in a row by winning Super Bowl LIX 40-22.
Hurts led the Eagles to their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons. After losing to the Chiefs in 2022 he got his revenge by leading the Eagles past the Chiefs on Sunday and shining in the process. Hurts completed 17-of-22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns and an interception while also taking 11 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown. His outstanding performance earned him Super Bowl LIX MVP.
"You know God is good, he's great in all the highs and lows," Hurts said after the game. "Personally for myself I've been able to use every experience and learn from it, the good the bad all of it, using it as fuel to pursue my own greatness. I couldn't do any of these things without the guys around me. We had a special group this year, we were able to learn from the past and get some nice new pieces and get over the hump."
The former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback joins Bart Starr and Joe Namath as former Crimson Tide players to win Super Bowl MVP. Starr won Super Bowl MVP in Super Bowl I and II, while Namath won Super Bowl MVP in Super Bowl III. Hurts is the first Super Bowl MVP from Oklahoma.
Hurts scored the game's first touchdown and was on the passing end of Alabama's first Super Bowl touchdown to DeVonta Smith as the NFL classifies Hurts as an Oklahoma player.
The victory moves Hurts' career post season record to 6-3 in four seasons with two Super Bowl appearances. He's lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 52-23 record overall with two NFC East division championships after being drafted with the 53rd overall pick in the 2020 draft.