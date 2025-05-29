Houston Mallette Officially Approved for Medical Redshirt: Roll Call, May 29, 2025
As expected, Alabama guard Houston Mallette was approved for a medical redshirt after only playing in six games this past season due to lingering knee injuries. Nate Oats said throughout this past season that he’d be receiving a medical redshirt and now that day has come, per Yea Alabama, UA's NIL collective.
"Houston Mallette––we submitted all the paperwork to the SEC for his medical redshirt," Oats said at the Regions Tradition in Birmingham on May 14. "We don't anticipate for being any issues there. He's in with [Alabama trainer] Clarke [Holter] about every day in the training room. He's come along really well.
Now that he has the medical redshirt, Mallette, the graduate will be available to play for the Crimson Tide during the 2025-26 season.
“I just want to first off thank God just to be able to even be in this position,” Mallette told Yea Alabama. “And I want to really thank Clarke Holter; he’s the best athletic trainer in the entire world. He helped me in so many different ways this season, with just battling a lot of knee pain and kind of like this chronic knee tendonitis. So he’s the best in the world at what he does.
"And then also Henry Barrera, who’s our strength and conditioning coach, and Amanda Branson, our nutritionist, they both helped me get back right. I’m just really excited to come back to this university. I love the University of Alabama. This is a blessing. If I could be here 10 more years, I’d stay here 10 more years.”
Mallette is one of five Alabama players returning from last year's team, as he joins forward Aiden Sherrell and guards Aden Holloway, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Labaron Philon. Philon announced his withdrawal from the 2025 NBA Draft late on Wednesday night.
Thursday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Track and Field: NCAA East First Round Day 2, Jax Track at Hodges Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla. | Field Events, 9 a.m. CT, Track Events 5 p.m.
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Results:
Track and Field at NCAA East First Round: men's hammer––Robert Decker finished in 17th (64.03 meters) and Ruben Banks was 19th (63.73); men's 100-meter––Jekovan Rhetta was 26th (10.40 seconds); men's 400-meter––Samuel Ogazi was sixth (45.72 seconds); men's 800-meter––Oussama El Bouchayby was 22nd (1:48.40) while Peter Diebold was 41st (1:50.06); men's 200-meter––Donald Chiyangwa was ninth (20.70 seconds) and Rhetta was 31st (21.27).
- Wednesday was the second anniversary of "Not on Herb Day" in Louisiana. On May 28, 2024, Louisiana governor Jeff Landry signed a proclamation in recognition of the defensive dominance of New Orleans Pelicans and former Alabama standout forward Herb Jones.
- Alabama softball outfielder Audrey Vandagriff added to her many freshman accolades on Wednesday as she was named a Second Team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA).
- It was announced on Tuesday that Alabama football wide receiver Ryan Williams, alongside Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, will grace the cover of the EA Sports College Football 26 video game! Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the process as Williams becomes the third Alabama player to be a main cover athlete for an NCAA Football video game––joining Shaun Alexander and Mark Ingram.
- Although Alabama softball was run-ruled and eliminated by Oklahoma in Game 2 of the Norman Super Regional, that matchup was the second-most watched Super Regional with 957,000 viewers.
- Alabama baseball head coach Rob Vaughn gave a quick glimpse Miami, Columbia and host Southern Miss ahead of the Hattiesburg Regional.
- Alabama offseason transfer forward Keitenn Bristow has arrived in Tuscaloosa.
- Texas A&M men's basketball hired Darby Rich as its next strength and conditioning coach. Rich played for Alabama men's basketball from 1987-92. He helped the Crimson Tide make four NCAA Tournament appearances (1989, 1990, 1991 and 1992), including back-to-back Sweet 16 trips in 1990 and 1991.
- Alabama WOLF LBs coach Christian Robinson visited Denver Broncos rookie Que Robinson at voluntary OTAs.
- Signups for Alabama gymnastics camps are starting to really fill up. Here are some dates and the link to register.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 29, 1966: Former Alabama quarterback Pat Trammell, who spurned offers to play professional football, officially fulfilled his professional dream of becoming a doctor.
May 29, 1984: Tim Castille was born in Birmingham, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Well, they're not blocking anyone, so I'd thought I'd see if they could play defense."
— Quarterback Pat Trammell, explaining to Paul W. “Bear” Bryant why he had quick-kicked on third down (during the "one-platoon system")