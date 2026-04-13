Kalen DeBoer Explains Why Fans Shouldn't Overreact to QB Battle After A-Day

Like most A-Day spring scrimmages, all eyes were on Alabama's 2026 quarterback battle this past Saturday.

Simply put, redshirt freshman Keelon Russell had the edge over redshirt junior Austin Mack. Russell completed 21 of 33 pass attempts for 242 yards, four touchdowns and interception. Mack went 6-for-12 for 101 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

But as the numbers suggest, Russell had significantly more reps. Head coach Kalen DeBoer didn't go into specifics, but he did say after A-Day that Mack was limited due to being "dinged up a little bit." Regardless of the injury, the college football world made Russell the frontrunner for the starting spot, but DeBoer wants them to pump the brakes with 145 days until the season opener.

"I think the hype is exciting, if that's the case, with the excitement for how Keelon played." DeBoer told Tide 100.9's Ryan Fowler on Monday. "I mean, he did. He's taking advantage of his opportunities and and that's what you want. There's a lot that goes into to the quarterback position, but playmaking is obviously a big part of it, and you can see what he's capable of. He got more of an opportunity in the spring game, and so he took advantage of it.

"People should be excited about that, and whoever is the starter, that's what the floor is. That's what we expect it to look like. And between the two of them, there's been more of those type of days between the two of them, all spring long than there have been where it hasn't been at that level."

While Mack didn't play as well as Russell on A-Day, he served as Ty Simpson's primary backup last season — winning that position on the depth chart over Russell. DeBoer has said before that Mack and Russell are practically neck-and-neck this spring and he stressed it again on Monday.

"That's what gives us optimism within because even Austin had some some nice throws there in just a limited time, and even limited himself. So, have optimism, be excited about it. There's a lot of working pieces to the team, and there's a lot of working pieces that the quarterback position can still improve on.

"When everyone's doing their job, it really helps that quarterback position out. Those guys can play confident and trust that their guys are going to protect them, that their guys are going to run the routes and be where they're supposed to be. You saw just a glimpse of what the potential is for the passing game at the quarterback position in general.

"I'm not here to overhype anyone, but I'm also here to support that we've got two quarterbacks that have had very good springs, probably relative to what people are expecting, especially those outside of the Alabama fanbase that maybe don't pay as much of attention."

"...They're going to have to prove it next fall, for sure. It's different when the lights are bright. But these guys have a good head on their shoulders, have been around it now a little bit. Austin longer than Keelon, but they're both ready for the moment, and just will continue just to work for that together, as much as anything. So they'll keep competing. They'll keep getting after it.

"There was a lot of things that these guys can can look at. They could have maybe not put us in some vulnerable positions too. You've got to look at the other way. There's a couple interceptions between the two of them and maybe a couple more takeaways that the defense could have had in certain moments.

"There's the big rewards that were were made by the great throws and great plays that the quarterbacks had on Saturday, and Keelon got more opportunities and it showed up and showed out. But there's a lot of good things that I'm expecting out of this group, for sure."

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