Alabama Player Ratings in EA Sports College Football 27 After Roster Update

The EA College Football 27 video game launched on July 9, but only 49 Alabama players were featured.

Many of those missing were freshmen, but there were also a few absent returners and standout players like wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks. However, it was announced that there will be a roster update coming Thursday with 1,900-plus players being added. This includes 28 from the Crimson Tide, as EA updated its website on Wednesday with the new and old player ratings.

Alabama Player Ratings in EA College Football 27

Note: The best possible rating is a 99, and those in the game at launch still have their original rating. Also, the video game seems to have added value to several of those who were rated highly in high school, regardless of what their role will be at Alabama in 2026.

Keelon Russell – 82

Austin Mack – 82

Jett Thomalla – 73

Tayden-Evan Kaawa – 71

Daniel Hill – 83

AK Dear – 82

EJ Crowell – 82

Kevin Riley – 82

Khalifa Keith – 79

Trae'shawn Brown – 72

Ryan Coleman-Williams – 91

Lotzeir Brooks – 87

Noah Rogers – 84

Cederian Morgan – 80

Derek Meadows – 76

Rico Scott – 74

Aubrey Walker – 74

Tyler Henderson – 71

Maurice Mathis Jr. – 67

Mack Sutter – 80

Kaleb Edwards – 78

Josh Ford – 77

Jay Lindsey – 75

Danny Lewis Jr. – 74

Marshall Pritchett – 74

Alex Rozier (long snapper) – 66

Michael Carroll – 87

Ethan Fields – 78

Jackson Lloyd – 77

Racin Delgatty – 77

Jayvin James – 77

Ty Haywood – 76

Bryson Cooley – 76

Casey Poe – 75

Chris Booker – 75

Williams Sanders – 74

Mal Waldrep Jr. – 73

Kaden Strayhorn – 73

Nick Brooks – 72

Yhonzae Pierre – 91

Jah-Marien Latham – 85

Devan Thompkins – 84

Kedrick Bingley-Jones – 84

Edric Hill – 82

London Simmons – 82

Terrance Green – 82

Justin Hill – 80

Desmond Umeozulu – 76

Jeremiah Beaman – 75

Mhari Johnson – 75

Isaia Faga – 73

Jamarion Matthews – 73

Steve Bolo Mboumoua – 70

Caleb Woodson – 83

Xavier Griffin – 80

QB Reese – 75

Luke Metz – 73

Cayden Jones – 71

Duke Johnson II – 71

Abduall Sanders Jr. – 70

Fatutoa Henry – 68

Zay Hall – 66

Zabien Brown – 92

Dijon Lee – 88

Jorden Edmonds – 82

Chuck McDonald III – 77

Carmelo O'Neal – 75

Nick Sherman – 74

Bray Hubbard – 94

Keon Sabb – 90

Ivan Taylor – 82

Jireh Edwards – 82

Red Morgan – 80

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. – 78

Zavier Mincey – 77

Conor Talty – 73

Adam Watford – 76

In addition to the player ratings, Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium is ranked as the No. 5 toughest venue to play in. Additionally, Alabama has the 12th-best overall team rating in the game with an 86. The Crimson Tide's offense is rated as an 82, while the defense is an 89.

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