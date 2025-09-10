Is the Wisconsin Game Ryan Williams' Time to Shine? Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writer Hunter De Siver discusses Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams ahead of the Crimson Tide's matchup against Wisconsin.
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams did not have the best start to a highly anticipated sophomore season after a freshman year that made him a renowned college football star.
Williams tallied five receptions for 30 yards before suffering a concussion in the fourth quarter of the 31-17 loss to Florida State in the season opener. The injury sidelined him for this past Saturday's dominant 73-0 win over Louisiana Monroe, but head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Wednesday that "we expect him to play" against Wisconsin this Saturday.
He has his name featured on numerous annual award watch lists, All-SEC teams and even has a spot on the Preseason AP All-American First Team this summer. Saturday could be the time that the 18-year-old embodies this remarkable standard.
Williams led the Crimson Tide in all major receiving categories last year with quarterback Jalen Milroe, but new quarterback Ty Simpson's top option against Florida State was Germie Bernard, who had eight catches for 146 yards on 14 targets. Bernard also had 67 yards and two touchdowns in the first half against ULM.
Alabama faced Wisconsin last year and won 42-10 on the road. Both Bernard and Williams each found the end zone, but Williams had the edge with 78 yards on four catches compared to Bernard's 55 on three.
As Alabama continues to prepare for Wisconsin, expect Williams to be moved around a bit on Saturday. This has been discussed throughout the offseason and he mostly played in the slot against Florida State.
"I think Ryan can play inside and outside," DeBoer said during Monday's press conference. "We’ve just got to be continually evaluating that throughout the season, and different dynamics will change too that are maybe unknown right now, fortunate or unfortunate.
"Ryan’s got that versatility. He’s taken a number of snaps inside, but we know what he can do outside, too. He made a lot of nice plays, as we all know, on the outside."
As for Wisconsin, the Badgers' secondary will look a bit different compared to last year's matchup as it'll be without All-Big Ten Second Team safety Hunter Wohler, who was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Can Williams take advantage of a secondary still meshing together?
