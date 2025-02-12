Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles Featured on Commemorative SI Cover: Roll Call, February 12, 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX in emphatic fashion, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history.
Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP and was honored alongside NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley with commemorative Sports Illustrated covers to celebrate their accomplishments as champions.
Fans looking to purchase the special edition magazine can do so by following this link.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No Alabama athletics scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's Basketball: Alabama 103, Texas 80
- Women's Tennis: Alabama 4, Georgia Tech 3
Did You Notice?
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles offense spent time with The Tonight Show after their Super Bowl LIX victory.
Former Alabama basketball player Herb Jones appears to be set to miss the rest of the NBA season as he deals with a shoulder injury.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 199 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
February 12, 1966: Coach Paul W. Bryant officially quelled rumors that he will run for governor by issuing the following statement: "I feel the place for me to serve my state best is as head football coach at the University of Alabama. I thank all of those who have urged me to run, and I have given it careful consideration, but I'm a teacher, not a politician." – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I'm just a simple plow hand from Arkansas, but I have learned over the years how to hold a team together. How to lift some men up, how to calm others down, until finally they've got one heartbeat, together, a team."- Paul "Bear" Bryant