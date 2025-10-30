Julian Sayin, Caleb Downs Recount Day That Nick Saban Retired: Roll Call
Alabama fans will always remember where they were when the news broke of Nick Saban's retirement.
The jaw-dropping headlines came after the Crimson Tide's first team meeting of the new year. It was the first-ever meeting for Alabama's freshmen class, and it resulted in several of them transferring. Quarterback Julian Sayin practiced with UA during the week of the Rose Bowl, but proceeded to transfer to Ohio State after Saban made the announcement.
"Once we got back, it was like, season's over, this is the meeting to start next season, I guess, right? A reset. [Saban] just came in and I was shocked," Sayin said on the Downs 2 Business podcast on Wednesday. "I felt like the players were shocked, too. We were pretty shocked about it, and when he retired, I just don't — it was pretty wild. We had like one day of class before, it was our first day of classes like that Tuesday, and then the meeting was Wednesday."
One of the hosts of this podcast is Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, who also transferred out of Alabama following Saban's retirement and a freshman campaign that led to him winning the Shaun Alexander Award.
"I'm telling you, some of the freshmen's parents were still on campus, or they were just about to leave," Downs said. "[The freshmen] just had moved in, and then he came in there and said that. I was sitting next to [Alabama cornerback] Zabien Brown and this other DB and he was like, 'Is he serious?' I was like 'He's not joking [laughs].'"
The two former five-star recruits have fared well during their time in Columbus, Ohio, thus far. Downs was a Unanimous All-American last season and helped lead Ohio State to a National Championship victory. Sayin is thriving in his first year as a college football starting quarterback, as the Buckeyes are 7-0 and have been ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 since Week 2.
Everything Eli Drinkwitz Said in Bye Week Teleconference
Vanderbilt’s Defense Looks to Keep Things Going Against Texas
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama wide receiver John Metchie has been traded to the New York Jets. The 25-year-old was also traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in August after spending his first stint in the league with the Houston Texans, who selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Metchie becomes the third Crimson Tide product on the Jets, joining three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and rookie safety Malachi Moore.
- Former Alabama signee and current Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin says that Crimson Tide QB Ty Simpson is the Heisman Trophy frontrunner. Saying said that he still texts with Simpson and that he's "a great dude and a great player."
- And speaking of the Heisman Trophy, Alabama fans can vote for their favorite player with this link.
- Alabama men's basketball answered some Hard Hat questions as the regular season tips off in less than a week.
- The Alabama gymnastics team shared their individual nicknames ahead of the season.
- Alabama hit the road for the SEC Cross Country Championships in Knoxville, Tenn.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 30, 1926: Fred Pickhard blocked two LSU punts, both of which were returned for touchdowns during Alabama's 24-0 shutout victory over the Tigers. All-American end Wu Winslett returned the first blocked kick 26 yards while Ben Enis picked up the second one on the 16-yard line. – Bryant Museum
October 30, 1995: J.K. Scott was born in Denver, Colo.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I felt like I would take the field with the general, he was that type of guy to me. If I lose, it's ‘Man, Coach Saban lost.' He's that type of guy. He comes into a room and everybody's silent. He demands respect. He still reminds me of that general.”- Former LSU DL Glenn Dorsey (2003-04)
