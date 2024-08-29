Kira Lewis Jr. Agrees to Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards: Roll Call, August 29, 2024
Former Alabama standout point guard Kira Lewis agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, per The Athletic's Josh Robbins.
An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum salary agreement that isn't guaranteed. The Wizards' 15-67 record last season was the second-worst in the NBA, and their lack of depth at the point guard position could potentially give Lewis a full-time roster spot in the future.
Lewis played two seasons in Tuscaloosa, 2018-19 and 2019-20. Neither of those teams was able to make it to the NCAA Tournament, and the latter squad had its season brought to a premature end due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, Lewis was a surprise lottery pick in the 2020 draft, going 13th overall to the New Orleans Pelicans and at one point reuniting with former college teammate Herb Jones.
Still just 23-years-old, Lewis has spent four seasons in the NBA and played for three different teams: the Pelicans, Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz. He did not have extensive stints with the latter two teams, playing just one game for Toronto and 12 for Utah. Lewis also joined the Houston Rockets' Summer League squad on July 8, but didn't receive a deal after.
He has a career average of 5.2 points per game across 131 contests. The Pelicans traded him to the Raptors in January, and after assigning him to the NBA G League's Raptors 905, Toronto traded him to the Jazz in February.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Soccer (3-1) vs. Florida Atlantic (0-2-2) | Alabama Soccer Stadium | Tuscaloosa, Ala. | 7 p.m. CT | SECN+
Crimson Tide Results:
- No results.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
Two days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young was waived by the Las Vegas Raiders. The 70th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft played 99 snaps on defense and 13 on special teams during his rookie campaign.
- Alabama basketball recapped its second day of the annual team retreat.
- Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams and cornerback Zabien Brown were added to the Shaun Alexander Award watch list, which is given annually to the best freshman in college football.
- The Crimson Tide defense is ready for the season to begin.
- Alabama assistant head coach/co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shepherd can't wait for Saturday!
- Former Alabama women's basketball player Del'Janae "Burger" Williams signed a professional contract with the Address UCC Glanmire Basketball Club of the Irish-Super League.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- August 29, 1925: Coach Wallace Wade announced that Captain James "Dink" Hagan, who played for Alabama from 1913-17, had been hired as an assistant coach. Hagan had previously been on the staff at Nebraska. He would also teach ROTC at the university. – Bryant Museum
- August 29, 1873: The person who brought the new game of football to the University of Alabama, William G. Little, was born in Sumter County, Alabama near Livingston.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Winning isn’t imperative, but coming from behind and getting tougher in the fourth quarter is. I don’t want you to think you have to win, because you don’t. On the other hand, if you can go out there ripping and snorting and having fun by knocking people around, I assure you – you will win.”- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant