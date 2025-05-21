Bama Central

Know Your Enemy: Georgia Edition on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's start looking at the Bulldogs as Alabama heads to Athens in 2025 | Episode 442: May 21, 2025.

Joe Gaither

Let's have fun on a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Will Miller as we continue our "Know Your Enemy" with the Georgia Bulldogs and get an update on the SEC Tournament.

The program opens with a short recap of Tuesday's program. We readdress the proposal that would bind schools to an agreement and use the conversation to pivot into Zakai Zeigler suing the NCAA for an extra season of eligibilty.

The program then moves into our discussion on the Georgia Bulldogs. The SEC East program beefed up its skill positions but enters the year with questions at quarterback.

This episode is part of our summer series "Know Your Enemy"

The show welcomes Will Miller into the program to discuss Alabama in the SEC Tournament in Hoover. The Crimson Tide won on Tuesday and takes on a rival on Wednesday with an NCAA Regional hosting bid on the line.

Joe Gaither
