Lee Hodges in Top 10 Entering Round 3 of Rocket Classic: Roll Call
Day 2 of the Rocket Classic took place on Friday in Detroit and the University of Alabama was well represented.
Lee Hodges is tied for eighth place entering the third round with a score of 11-under par. He shot a 65 on Day 1 and a 68 on Friday.
Davis Riley struggled on Day 1 with a 75 but absolutely dominated in the second round with a 63 and now sits tied for 64th with a score of 6-under par. Riley moved up 90 spots to make the cut number on Friday.
However, it wasn't the best day for the other former Alabama standouts as Trey Mullinax (1-under), Nick Dunlap (1-over), amateur Dominic Clemons (1-over) and Frankie Capan III (2-over) missed the cut.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama had 142 student-athletes named to the SEC first-year Academic Honor Roll.
- Alabama athletics released a video compilation of all of the best moments from this past school year.
- The best Alabama sporting events of 2024-25 will be broadcast on SEC Network for the next 24 hours.
- Chris Youngblood became the fourth and final member of Alabama's 2025 NBA Draft prospects to sign with a team (Oklahoma City Thunder), as he joins fellow Crimson Tide undrafted free agents Mark Sears, who agreed to a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks and forward Grant Nelson, who is joining the Brooklyn Nets to compete for a two-way contract and center Clifford Omoruyi, who signed an Exhibit-10 deal with the Toronto Raptors.
- Alabama softball great Montana Fouts shared how she throws her curveball and riseball.
- Alabama baseball's Bryce Fowler and Richie Bonomolo Jr. ranked second and third in the SEC in outfield outs above average this season.
- Alabama women's basketball freshman forward Joy Egbuna introduced herself to Crimson Tide fans.
- Tuscaloosa, Ala. native boxer Deontay Wilder earned a seventh-round TKO victory over Tyrrell Herndon in his first fight in over a year. It's Wilder's first win since 2022 (lost two bouts between 2023 and 2024).
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
63 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 28, 1968: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant recommended artificial turf be installed at Legion Field in Birmingham and Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa and noted that the university would immediately begin installing the synthetic grass on the practice fields. The approximate cost of putting in a 100-yard field was $200,000. City officials in Birmingham seemed to concur with Bryant's wishes, noting the poor playing conditions that existed with the seemingly ever worn-out grass at Legion Field. — Bryant Museum
June 28, 1976: Butch Hobson made his Boston debut at Fenway Park with a double off the center-field wall and a rare inside-the-park home run, both off the Orioles' Rudy May. Boston won 12-8.
June 28, 1988: Terrence Cody was born in Fort Myers, Fla.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Well Eli, Smokey just came out of the tunnel, and he's about 100 yards away from me now, and if I had my deer rifle I believe I could drop him, back to you Eli"
— Jerry Duncan's comments to Eli Gold just prior to kickoff against Tennessee.