Chris Youngblood Signing With Reigning NBA Champion
Former Alabama guard Chris Youngblood is signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder after not being selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, per UA. The Thunder just won the NBA Finals and the 23-year-old will join an organization with the youngest team in the league.
The details of Youngblood's deal are unknown at this time, but it is likely an Exhibit-10 contract, meaning he'll have to compete for two-way contract during the Summer League.
Youngblood is the fourth and final member of Alabama's 2025 draft prospects to sign with a team, as he joins fellow Crimson Tide undrafted free agents Mark Sears, who agreed to a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks and forward Grant Nelson, who is joining the Brooklyn Nets to compete for a two-way contract and center Clifford Omoruyi, who signed an Exhibit-10 deal with the Toronto Raptors.
The graduate guard transferred out of South Florida after being named the American Athletic Conference's Player of the Year. He suffered a foot injury over the summer, which forced him to make his Alabama debut in the 10th game of the season, but made an immediate impact. The sharpshooter had several big-time performances while averaging 10.3 points per game on 38.8 percent from deep.
Youngblood didn't receive an invite to the NBA Draft Combine but he did compete at NBA G League Elite Camp. It's clear now that the NBA Combine invite was not needed.
Youngblood must've had some sort of personal vendetta with Mississippi State in the past because his two best performances of the season came against the Bulldogs as he combined for 50 points on 14-for-21 from downtown. Both of his point totals in those Mississippi State games (27 and 23) were his most this season.
"It's a war. I mean, that's why I wanted to come to the SEC," Youngblood said on Jan. 30 following the first win over Mississippi State. "The best league in college. Your mindset is, 'It's a war.' Ain't got time to be complaining about the calls, or the refs. Just keep it going."
NBA G League Elite Camp Measurements
- Height (in shoes): 6'4 1/2"
- Weight: 234 pounds
- Wingspan: 6'7"
- Standing reach: 8'11"
- Hand length: 8 1/4 inches
- Hand width: 9 3/4 inches