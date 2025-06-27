Clifford Omoruyi Agrees to Exhibit-10 Deal With NBA Team
Former Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi is signing an Exhibit-10 deal with the Toronto Raptors after not being selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, per The Athletic's Tony Jones.
Omoruyi is the third member of Alabama's 2025 draft prospects to sign with a team, as he joins fellow Crimson Tide undrafted free agents Mark Sears, who agreed to a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks and forward Grant Nelson, who is joining the Brooklyn Nets to compete for a two-way contract. Guard Chris Youngblood awaits a deal.
Omoruyi will play for the Toronto Raptors' Summer League team, and like Nelson, he will compete for a two-way contract.
In an effort to increase its defensive presence in the paint––one of its main weaknesses in 2024–– Alabama added Rutgers big man Clifford Omoruyi out of the transfer portal this past offseason. Omoruyi averaged 7.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks with the Crimson Tide with NBA Draft hopes.
Omoruyi didn't receive an invite to the NBA Draft Combine or NBA G League Elite Camp, but he had a few workouts with teams. Draft prospects were measured at both of these events, but since Omoruyi wasn't there, he was listed at 6-foot-11 and 250 pounds this past season.
Omoruyi made an instant impact after transferring to Alabama from Rutgers last offseason with his defensive presence in the paint. The big man started in every single game for the Crimson Tide this past season and finished first in the SEC and seventh in the country in two-point field goal percentage (.739).
"Of all my options, Alabama was my top choice because I watched them go long in the NCAA Tournament of course," Omoruyi said on Sept. 26, 2024, when asked why he transferred to the Crimson Tide. "Their play style is similar to that of the NBA, which every basketball player wants to be at. They play with a quick pace and shoot the ball, so I want to be a part of that offense."
Omoruyi's had a few standout performances, including the season-opener when he scored what still is a season-high 16 points. But an argument could be made that his best game was at home in the 96-83 win over Kentucky on Feb. 22 when he notched his first double-double at Alabama with 11 points and a Crimson Tide career-best 15 rebounds.