Most Intriguing NCAA Softball Regionals: Just a Minute

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral assistant editor Katie Windham talks about which NCAA softball regionals that she's keeping an eye on this weekend.

This weekend kicks off the best time of the year for college softball fans as the NCAA tournament begins with 16 regionals around the country, including one at Rhoads Stadium hosted by No. 1 Alabama.

However, not all regionals are created equal. Some of the host teams will breeze through the weekend while some others are on upset alert and will have to fight their way to the super regional round.

Even though Alabama is the No. 1 overall seed, two of the best mid-majors in the country will be playing at Rhoads this weekend in Southeastern Louisiana (46-14) and Belmont (40-11.) The two teams face each other in the opening round, and the winner will likely get to face Alabama on Saturday.

There are some other entertaining regionals across the country starting with the one paried on the bracket with the Crimson Tide: the Baton Rouge Regional. No. 16 LSU will have to stave off Virginia Tech, who was just outside of the hosting range, plus South Alabama and Akron. LSU lost at home in regionals last year to Southeastern Louisiana.

Tricia Ford will have to face her former team (Arizona State) in the College Station Regional hosted by Texas A&M. Oklahoma State and Stanford should provide sone interesting matchups in the Stillwater Regional. The only regional with three teams ranked in the latest edition of the USA Softball poll is in Nebraska where the No. 4 overall seed Nebraska hosts Louisville, Grand Canyon and South Dakota.

2026 NCAA Softball Regionals

Tuscaloosa Regional

1 Alabama

Southeastern Louisiana

Belmont

USC Upstate

Austin Regional

2 Texas

Wisconsin

Baylor

Wagner



Norman Regional

3 Oklahoma

Kansas

Michigan

Binghamton

Lincoln Regional

4 Nebraska

Louisville

Grand Canyon

South Dakota

Fayetteville Regional

5 Arkansas

Washington

South Florida

Fordham

Gainesville Regional

6 Florida

Texas State

Georgia Tech

Florida A&M

Knoxville Regional

7 Tennessee

Virginia

Indiana

Northern Kentucky



Los Angeles Regional

8 UCLA

South Carolina

Cal State Fullerton

Cal Baptist

Tallahassee Regional

9 Florida State

UCF

Jacksonville State

Stetson

Athens Regional

10 Georgia

Clemson

UNC Greensboro

College of Charleston

Lubbock Regional

11 Texas Tech

Ole Miss

Boston University

Marist

Durham Regional

12 Duke

Arizona

Marshall

Howard

Stillwater Regional

13 Oklahoma State

Stanford

Eastern Illinois

Princeton

Eugene Regional

14 Oregon

Mississippi State

Saint Mary's

Idaho State

College Station Regional

15 Texas A&M

Arizona State

UConn

McNeese State

Baton Rouge Regional

16 LSU

Virginia Tech

South Alabama

Akron

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