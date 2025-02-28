NFL Combine Recap, Kalen DeBoer Revenue Sharing Comments and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the "All Things Bama Podcast," host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither, host of "The Joe Gaither Show," talk about a wide range of Crimson Tide topics. The pair dives into the first two episodes of the Fox Nation exclusive series, "The Tides that Bind," as well as discusses Kalen DeBoer's recent comments regarding revenue sharing in college sports.
Mason and Joe also briefly recap former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell's impressive combine performance in which he likely made himself a lot of future money. The show then closes with a quick Alabama football recruiting update as well as a preview of upcoming Crimson Tide baseball and softball games.
Alabama offensive linemen Wilkin Formby and Kadyn Proctor were both featured heavily in the most recent episode of, "The Tides that Bind," from Fox Nation. Both players discussed Alabama's abysmal performance this season against USF at home as well as other topics from throughout the 2024 season.
Kalen DeBoer spoke to Pete Nakos of On3 this week, highlighting his approval of the upcoming revenue sharing system set to go into action this season.
Campbell wowed on day one of the NFL Combine, posting the third best 40-yard dash time of the day (4.52 seconds) and the second best broad jump distance (10'7"). While he was already likely a solidified first rounder, Thursday's performance may have ensured he hears his name called within the first fifteen selections on April 24th when the NFL Draft kicks off.
Finally, Alabama was active on the recruiting trail this week, lading another 2026 commitment as well as landing in the final schools for several elite prospects. While it only has three commitments so far, the Tide is in prime position for another strong recruiting class.
The show can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon. Stay tuned next week as the duo continues talking everything there is Crimson Tide and more on the "All Things Bama Podcast".