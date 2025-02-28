Jihaad Campbell Shines on Day One of NFL Combine: Just a Minute

Bama Central

Former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell put on an impressive show on the opening day of the NFL Combine.

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell (LB05) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a daily video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral's lead recruiting writer Mason Woods and beat writer Joe Gaither discusses how former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell raised his draft stock with an impressive NFL combine performance.

The NFL Combine kicked off on Thursday, welcoming linebackers and defensive linemen to the field at Lucas Oil Stadium to participate in drills and showcase themselves for NFL scouts and general managers.

One player who took complete advantage of that opportunity was former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell.

Campbell took the field for just two drills, but blew away the competition in each. In the 40-yard dash, the former 5-Star prospect posted the third best time of the day, completing it in just 4.52 seconds.

He also posted an impressive performance in the broad jump, finishing in second place for the day with a 10'7" leap. NFL Next Gen Stats, which takes into account both college production and a players' athleticism score, rated Campbell as an 82, which is the No. 1 linebacker in the class.

While he is unlikely to find himself creeping into the top-10 of the first round, Campbell looks to have potentially solidified himself as a mid-round selection. Between picks 10-20, there are several teams in need of linebacker help that could be landing spots for the talented prospect.

The Miami Dolphins (Pick No. 13), Atlanta Falcons (Pick No. 15) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Pick No. 19) all look to be strong fits for a player of Campbell's skill set, but after Thursday's performance, he may be in contact with even more teams.

Round one of the NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24th with the subsequent rounds coming the following days.

