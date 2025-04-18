NFL Draft Preview, A-Day recap and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the "All Things Bama Podcast," host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither break down a wide variety of Crimson Tide topics. The pair opens the show with a bit of NFL Draft discussion, taking a look at which former Alabama players may hear their names called next week.
While linebacker Jihaad Campbell seems to be solidified as a first round selection, players like Tyler Booker and Jalen Milroe may end up having to wait a bit longer.
The pair moves next into a brief discussion of Alabama baseball's heartbreaking loss to LSU on Thursday night. After building a 5-1 lead through the first five innings, the Tide ended up losing the game 11-5 after the Tigers scored 10 unanswered runs in the back half of the matchup.
After an inconsistent few weeks of play, the Tide is in need of a series win, but it will have its work cut out for it against LSU, especially in Baton Rouge.
After the baseball discussion, Mason and Joe move into recapping the inaugural edition of Alabama's modified A-Day. All three quarterbacks, Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, showed flashes last Saturday, but none of them truly showed out over another.
Simpson was the most consistent of the group, finishing the day with no turnovers, but seemed to lack the top end talent of the other two signal callers. Mack suffered from accuracy problems, but made some noticeably impressive throws down the field.
Russell was the most immediately impressive of the bunch. He has a very lively arm that is able to make every throw on the field and them some. He tossed an interception on his first attempt of the day, but from there was dialed in.
As it stands now, the Tide's 2025 quarterback has yet to be decided, but any of the three options look to be capable of the job.
The show can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon. Stay tuned next week as the duo continues talking everything there is Crimson Tide and more on the "All Things Bama Podcast".