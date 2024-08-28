Numerous Former Alabama Players Released on NFL Cut Day: Roll Call, August 27, 2024
Tuesday was a challenging day in the NFL as all 32 teams had to cut their rosters from 90 to 53 players in anticipation for the upcoming season. Unfortunately for the Crimson Tide supporters several former Alabama players were among those getting bad news.
Players that were cut today can be resigned to an NFL practice report, creating another avenue for former Crimson Tide players to make professional rosters.
Players Cut on Tuesday:
Los Angeles Chargers: Alex Leatherwood and Shane Lee
Buffalo Bills: Tyrell Shavers and Kareem Jackson
Los Angeles Rams: Miller Forristall
Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jobe and Terrell Lewis
Tennessee Titans: Shyheim Carter
San Franciso 49ers: Cameron Latu
New York Jets: Jaylen Key
Kansas City Cheifs: Irv Smith
Baltimore Ravens: Darrion Dalcourt
Cleveland Browns: Tony Brown
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results:
- No events scheduled.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
Three days.
Did You Notice?
- On this date in 1999 former Alabama and Kansas City Chief defender Derrick Thomas graced the cover of the TV Guide magazine.
- Future Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell was spotted working with Patrick Mahomes' QB coach Jeff Christensen ahead of ht upcoming season for Duncanville.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- August 28, 1968: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant received 1½ votes for the presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Clemson head coach and former Alabama player Frank Howard quipped that he was surprised Bryant didn’t get more votes and said he'd be a vice-presidential candidate on a Bryant ticket. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“At Alabama one morning at seven, I placed a call from my office to Shug Jordan or somebody at Auburn, and the girl said nobody was in yet. I said. ‘Honey, what’s wrong with you people over there? Don’t y’all take football seriously?”- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant