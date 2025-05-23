Olympic Flag Football, Recruiting Updates and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the "All Things Bama Podcast," host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither, host of, "The Joe Gaither Show," recap the week from a Crimson Tide perspective.
The show opens up with some recruiting updates as Kalen Deboer and the Alabama staff put together a strong week.
The Tide was named a finalist for 4-star prospects Jacob Eberhart and Nolan Wilson and one of Alabama's top recruiting targets, 4-star running back Ezavier Crowell, officially confirmed his commitment date for June 26th.
Next, the pair dives into Hunter De Siver's projected All-Alabama olympic flag football lineup. The Tide has stars at nearly every position on the field and seemingly could take home a gold medal without help from any other programs.
The show then moves into some Alabama baseball news as Rob Vaughn and the Crimson Tide took on the SEC Baseball Tournament this week in Hoover, Alabama. After securing a victory in the first game against league bottom dweller Missouri, Alabama moved on to face the Tennessee Volunteers where it fell 15-10.
The Crimson Tide softball team is also in action this week, heading out to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Sooners in a super regional matchup.
The show closes with a brief discussion on Nick Saban's sports emmy win, where Alabama ranked in Bill Connelly's SP+ rankings and Nate Oats' newest assistant coach, Chris Fleming.
The show can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon. Stay tuned next week as the duo continues talking everything there is Crimson Tide and more on the "All Things Bama Podcast".