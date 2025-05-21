4-Star ATH Jacob Eberhart Names Alabama in Top Schools
Things continue to look up on the recruiting trail for Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama coaching staff as this week, yet another extremely talented 2026 prospect named the Crimson Tide as a finalist.
4-Star athlete Jacob Eberhart from Kirkwood High School in St. Louis, Missouri officially announced his top seven schools on Wednesday, including Alabama among Missouri, LSU, Oregon, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Illinois.
247Sports' composite ranking places Eberhart as the No. 18 athlete prospect in the nation and the No. 4 player in the Show Me State. He picked up his scholarship offer from the Crimson Tide on May 8th, but has yet to lineup an official visit.
Eberhart is a dynamic athlete with the skill set to play on both offense and defense. He stands at 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. and is able to use his frame to not only haul in contested catches, but cause trouble for opposing wideouts when he lines up at defensive back.
As a junior in 2024, he hauled in 42 receptions for 795 yards and 15 touchdowns while also snagging three interceptions on the defensive end. Though he likely projects more as a wide receiver at the next level, Eberhart's ability is undeniable.
As of now, Alabama holds five commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, and is set to welcome a massive crop of talented prospects on official visits this summer. If DeBoer and his staff can continue to string together success this summer like they have through the spring, Alabama is in an excellent spot for the 2026 cycle.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
