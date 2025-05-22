Bama Central

2026 4-Star DL Nolan Wilson Names Alabama in Top Schools

The Mississippi native is one of the top defensive line prospects in next year's recruiting class. He's taken three unofficial visits to Tuscaloosa over the last year, and is set for an official visit this summer.

Mason Woods

2026 DL Nolan Wilson alongside Kalen DeBoer
2026 DL Nolan Wilson alongside Kalen DeBoer / Credit @NolanWilson74 on X
More good news continues to roll in for the Crimson Tide on the recruiting trail. Over just the last two weeks, Alabama has been named a finalist for 4-Star prospects Jacob Eberhart and Malik Morris, and now another player has joined the list.

According to On3, 4-Star defensive lineman Nolan Wilson is officially down to his top five schools and has included the Crimson Tide among Florida, Miami, Ole Miss and Auburn.

The Picayune, Mississippi native is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 6 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 3 player in the state. He stands at 6-foot-4, 240 lbs. and is explosive at the point of attack.

Wilson is an athletic defender with the ability to both run stop and rush the pass. He has long arms which he uses to easily shed blockers and quickly diagnose plays, and he is extremely explosive off the ball.

The highly sought after prospect is set to be in Tuscaloosa for an official visit on May 30, joining the first of several groups of talented players coming to town this summer.

As of now, the Tide holds five commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, so adding a player of Wilson's caliber would be a major boost. Despite a somewhat slower start, Kalen DeBoer and the staff look to be in a very good spot heading into the summer months.

Official Visitors for the weekend of May 30th

Check out our Alabama football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.

2026 Football Commits

  1. CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
  2. CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
  3. EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
  4. EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
  5. OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)

Check out the Alabama football recruiting tracker to stay up to date with the 2026 class and beyond.

Mason Woods
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the, “All Things Bama Podcast.”

