2026 4-Star DL Nolan Wilson Names Alabama in Top Schools
More good news continues to roll in for the Crimson Tide on the recruiting trail. Over just the last two weeks, Alabama has been named a finalist for 4-Star prospects Jacob Eberhart and Malik Morris, and now another player has joined the list.
According to On3, 4-Star defensive lineman Nolan Wilson is officially down to his top five schools and has included the Crimson Tide among Florida, Miami, Ole Miss and Auburn.
The Picayune, Mississippi native is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 6 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 3 player in the state. He stands at 6-foot-4, 240 lbs. and is explosive at the point of attack.
Wilson is an athletic defender with the ability to both run stop and rush the pass. He has long arms which he uses to easily shed blockers and quickly diagnose plays, and he is extremely explosive off the ball.
The highly sought after prospect is set to be in Tuscaloosa for an official visit on May 30, joining the first of several groups of talented players coming to town this summer.
As of now, the Tide holds five commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, so adding a player of Wilson's caliber would be a major boost. Despite a somewhat slower start, Kalen DeBoer and the staff look to be in a very good spot heading into the summer months.
Official Visitors for the weekend of May 30th
- 4-Star S Jett Washington
- 4-Star WR Ethan, "Boobie," Feaster - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/04/2025
- 4-Star LB Cincere Johnson - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/06/2025
- 4-Star EDGE KJ Ford - Named Alabama as a finalist on 03/20/2025
- 4-Star TE Xavier Tiller - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/16/2025
- 4-Star DL Nolan Wilson
- 4-Star DL Titan Davis
- 4-Star LB Brayden Rouse - Named Alabama as a finalist on 04/23/2025
- 4-Star TE Mark Bowman
- 3-Star IOL Deacon Schmitt - Named Alabama as a finalist on 02/28/2025
- 3-Star OL Chris Booker - Committed to Alabama on 02/20/2025
- 3-Star DL JJ Finch - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/11/2025
- 3-Star DL Tyson Bacon
Check out our Alabama football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)