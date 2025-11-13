4-Star OL Jackson Roper Reacts to Tuscaloosa Trip
Alabama put together an incredibly successful Saturday this past weekend on multiple fronts. Not only did the Crimson Tide take down rival LSU, but the Alabama staff welcomed many highly touted prospects from the next few upcoming recruiting classes, and seemingly made a strong impression on many of them.
One player that was in town for the November 8 game was 4-Star 2027 offensive lineman Jackson Roper from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colorado. He spoke with Alabama Crimson Tide on SI about his recent trip, sharing his reaction to the Tuscaloosa game day experience, as well as providing an update on his relationship with the Crimson Tide.
Roper detailed his time in the Druid City, highlighting the hospitality from Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff.
"What stuck out to me most was the amount of time and effort Coach Deboer and the rest of the staff put into the weekend. Even though they had a huge game, they took the time to sit with my mom and I and make us feel welcome and wanted. That went a long way with both my mother and I."
The 6-foot-5, 285 lb. prospect has been heavily recruited by several power four programs this fall. He's taken visits to the likes of Texas A&M, Utah, Arizona State and more.
He compared his time in Tuscaloosa to the other visits he's taken, saying, "I've had a few schools really put forth their best effort. This weekend was no exception. From the moment we got into Tuscaloosa, we felt like a priority target for Coach [Chris] Kapilovic and the Alabama program."
The Crimson Tide first got involved in Roper's recruitment when the junior prospect attended Alabama's summer football camp this past June.
"That's where I received my offer," he said, "I've been in touch with Coach Kapilovic and the offensive staff ever since."
The 4-Star lineman dove into his strengths as a player, saying, "I believe schools find me to be a high character guy with great grades. They believe I have the size and strength necessary to play with anyone and compete with the best of the best."
He continued, "I'm told often that programs value my athleticism as it offers some versatility to the offensive line room. I want to play for a national championship one day, and to do that I'll need to add a lot of things to my arsenal, but my work ethic and will to win keep me working everyday. "
As of now, Alabama holds four commitments in the 2027 recruiting class, one of which if a fellow offensive lineman, Jatori Williams. If DeBoer and the staff were able to secure two highly rated prospects for the trenches, particularly early in the cycle, it would certainly set the Tide up for success in the 2027 class.