Recruiting News, Crimson Tide Hoops and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the "All Things Bama Podcast" host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither, host of "The Joe Gaither Show," talk a wide variety of Crimson Tide topics, breaking down everything from recruiting to Alabama hoops and more.
The pair opens the show with recruiting talk, breaking down a bit of unfortunate news for the Crimson Tide this week as Alabama lost two talented commitments, one from the 2025 class and one from the 2027 class.
2025 5-Star offensive tackle Ty Haywood made his decommitment official this week, leaving the Tide with four other offensive linemen in the class. While it is certainly a major loss on the recruiting trail for Kalen DeBoer and his staff, Alabama still holds one of the nation's top recruiting classes and was also very successful in the transfer portal.
From the 2027 class, 4-Star edge rusher Ba'Roc Willis also announced his decommitment from the Crimson Tide this week. One of the most highly touted players in the class, Willis already holds several offers from elite programs and will likely be one of the top players in the class by his senior season.
Next, the duo talks a bit of Bama hoops, breaking down what went wrong in Alabama's 74-64 loss to Ole Miss. The Tide will have to address a laundry list of problems from Tuesday's performance if it hopes to earn a road victory in Lexington against Kentucky this weekend.
Finally, Mason and Joe close the show by previewing the College Football Playoff championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame. While the Buckeyes have been nearly perfect in the last three games, the Irish could be a very tough matchup.
The show can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon. Stay tuned next week as the duo continues talking everything there is Crimson Tide and more on the "All Things Bama Podcast".