Alabama Basketball Hits the Road to take on Big Blue Nation on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a blast on a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as Mason Woods joins us to talk about Alabama basketball's trip to Kentucky, the problems with the college football playoff's calendar and the NFL divisional playoff round games happening this weekend.
The show opens with Woods highlighting his weekly recruiting piece as the Crimson Tide is getting to work on the Class of 2026 and 2027. Woods points out a few top prospects coming to campus as the Alabama coaching staff looks to capitalize on a complete recruiting cycle.
Read More: Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Gears Up for Annual Junior Day
After a brief recruiting discussion the program dives into tomorrow's game between Alabama and Kentucky. Can the Crimson Tide put its poor performance on Tuesday behind them and go into a hostile road environment and win? What should Alabama fans expect from this team on the road in the SEC?
The program then transitions into the College Football Playoffs as the championship game is on Monday night. Have you lost connection with the post season because it's been elongated this year? We utilize the calendar to discuss problems with college football and lament the state of the sport.
Lastly the show takes a peak at the NFL divisional round as the playoffs continue this weekend. Can DeMeco Ryans lead his squad to another playoff victory?
