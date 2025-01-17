Nate Oats Gives Update on Derrion Reid's Status for Kentucky Game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama forward Derrion Reid is listed as questionable for Saturday morning's road game against Kentucky, per head coach Nate Oats.
"He's recovering," Oats said during Tuesday's press conference. "He didn't go full five-on-five today, so he's questionable for tomorrow. We'll see. If he's not able to go tomorrow, hopefully next week. From everything [Alabama athletic trainer] Clarke Holter is telling me, he's coming along quickly if it'll be tomorrow or not."
Reid missed the Crimson Tide's last game against Ole Miss, which Alabama lost 74-64 in its worst offensive performance in quite some time.
He missed the game against North Dakota on Dec. 18 due to an ankle injury, but had played without restrictions up until he was declared as out for the the Ole Miss matchup. Reid was listed as questionable on the initial availability report for the Ole Miss game despite Oats not even mentioning anything about an injury during the week's opening press conference.
The five-star freshman has played a pivotal role in Alabama's success this season due to his two-way abilities as a defender across multiple positions and as an athletic finisher inside and at the rim. Reid is fifth on the team in offensive rebounds, a stat that the Tide has thrived in this season, but it cost Nate Oats and company the Ole Miss game.
Reid is averaging 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds this season, while also logging an efficient 45.7 shooting percentage from the field. He's played in 15 games and has started in three.