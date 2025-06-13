Recruiting Updates, Greg Byrne Comments and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the "All Things Bama Podcast," host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither, host of, "The Joe Gaither Show," recap the week from a Crimson Tide perspective.
The show opens up with some recruiting updates as the Tide is right in the middle of its summer of official visits. Alabama has already landed its first commitment of the summer with 4-Star offensive lineman Sam Utu, but could be in play for several more prospects as Kalen DeBoer and the staff continue to welcome visitors.
The pair breaks down what some of the Tide's top targets can offer on the field, taking a look at players like 5-Star safety Jireh Edwards and 4-star edge rusher Khamari Brooks.
Next, the show dives into what Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne had to say this week in regards to the recent House v. NCAA settlement that opened the doors for revenue sharing and increased scholarships.
Byrne made a few radio appearances to outline that while the athletic program does have a plan in place for how it will divide up the $20.5 million, it is not planning on releasing that plan to the public.
Finally, to close the show out, Mason and Joe take a look at what Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said this week about the Tide's quarterback situation. The first year coach outlined that while Ty Simpson is still the leader in the room, Austin Mack has impressive upside that could help him compete in the fall.
