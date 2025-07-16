4-Star Alabama LB Target Commits to Georgia
While June saw the Crimson Tide go on one of the most impressive recruiting runs of the last decade, July has been a bit slower for Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff.
The month started off strong with four commitments from Brian Williams, Jr., Cederian Morgan, Nolan Wilson and Jireh Edwards, but has since reached a bit of a plateau. Last week, Alabama missed out on 4-Star targets Brayden Rouse to Tennessee and KJ Ford to Florida, and now a new player has joined the list.
4-Star linebacker Nick Abrams II, who was in Tuscaloosa for an official visit on June 13, officially committed to Georgia on Wednesday, making his announcement on a YouTube livestream, hosted by 247Sports.
Hailing from McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland, Abrams is ranked as the No. 19 linebacker in the nation and the No. 6 player in the state, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He stands at 6-foot-2, 220 lbs. and is an athletic prospect with the ability to play multiple roles within a defense.
As a junior in 2024, Abrams finished with an impressive stat line of 77 tackles, 9.0 TFL's and 4.0 sacks. He also hauled in an interception and even had a blocked punt as well.
The Maryland native also suits up for his high school's basketball team, but he appeared in just five games this past season.
In all, while missing out on a talented prospect is never ideal, the Crimson Tide still holds commitments from not only the nation's top linebacker in Xavier Griffin, but local prospect Zay Hall as well.
There are still a few major names to watch for the Crimson Tide as the end of the summer draws closer, none of which have locked in an official commitment date yet.
- 5-Star EDGE Anthony "Tank" Jones - Mobile, Alabama
- 4-Star QB Tayden Kaawa - Orem, Utah
- 4-Star LB Anthony Davis, Jr. - Loganville, Georgia
- 4-Star OT Wilson Zierer - Rabun Gap, Georgia
Read More: Top Remaining Alabama Recruiting Targets to Watch
2026 Football Commitments
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)