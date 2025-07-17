Alabama Misses Out on 4-Star OT to Auburn
Less than 24 hours after missing out on Nick Abrams II to Georgia, Alabama missed out on another talented recruiting target, this time to rival Auburn.
4-Star offensive tackle Wilson Zierer from Rabun Gap, Georgia officially committed to the Tigers on Thursday, according to Rivals. He was in Tuscaloosa for an official visit on June 13, but it was not enough to secure a commitment from the tackle prospect.
The 6-foot-6, 280 lb. Georgia native is ranked as the No. 26 player in the nation at his position and the No. 36 player in the Peach State. He is the brother of former Auburn offensive tackle Kilian Zierer who suited up for the Tigers from 2020-2022.
While landing a commitment from the talented prospect would have certainly been a positive addition to the Tide's 2026 class, Alabama already holds two offensive line commits in Sam Utu and Chris Booker and has a plethora of young depth on the team as is.
With Zierer now off the board, four players on the Tide's radar remain as potential upcoming commitments in 5-Star edge rusher Anthony "Tank" Jones, 4-Star linebacker Anthony Davis, Jr., 4-Star quarterback Tayden Kaawa and 4-Star defensive lineman Elijah Golden.
Alabama currently holds 20 commitments in the 2026 class and is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 5 team in the nation. While the massive surge throughout June and early July has begun to slow down for the Tide, DeBoer and the staff still look to be in play for a few more elite prospects.
2026 Football Commitments
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)