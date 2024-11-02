SEC Commissioner Cracks Down on Faking Injuries: Roll Call, November 2, 2024
College football players going down on the field without appearing to be hurt seconds before has been a hot topic in the sport of late. Faking injuries has been a tactic to stop the clock and ruin the other team's momentum for quite some time.
On Friday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey got to the bottom of this and made a statement regarding his thoughts on the matter when it comes to the Southeastern Conference.
"As plainly as it can be stated: stop any and all activity related to faking injuries to create time-outs," Sankey wrote at the very beginning of the memo.
Sankey explained that if a feigned injury warrants the National Coordinator's review to take a look at it, there will be penalties if proven.
- First offense: public reprimand of the head coach and a $50,000 fine.
- Second offense: public reprimand of the head coach and a $100,000 fine.
- Third and subsequent offenses: suspension of the head coach for the team's next contest as would any other staff member involved.
- If a student-athlete is cited for a feigned injury, they may also be subject to a public reprimand.
"Play football & stop the feigned injury nonsense," Sankey wrote to conclude the memo.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Women's Tennis in Roberta Alison Fall Classic Day 2, Tuscaloosa, All Day
- Men's Tennis at Georgia Tech Fall Invite Day 2, Atlanta, Doubles: 8 a.m. CT, Singles: 9 a.m. CT
Crimson Tide Results
- Cross Country at SEC Championships: Alabama women won the individual and team titles; Alabama men recorded a second-place team finish.
- Women's Tennis in Roberta Alison Fall Classic Day 1: Doubles—Sara Nayar and Klara Milicevic (UA) vs. Olivia Carnerio and Meera Jesudason (Ga. Tech), Walkover; Singles (First Round)—Ansley Cheshire (UA) def. Emilia Namyslo (Troy) 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, Sara Nayar (UA) def. Julia Millan (ETSU) 6-2, 7-5, Carolina Troiano (UofL.) def. Klara Milicevic (UA) 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6); Singles (Second Round)—Sofia Rojas (UGA) def. Klara Milicevic (UA) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, Aysegul Mart (UGA) def. Sara Nayar (UA) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, Lara Van der Merwe (USA) def. Ansley Cheshire (UA) 6-2, 6-2.
- Men's Tennis at Georgia Tech Fall Invite Day 1: Doubles—Eric Li/Jim Ji (Yale) def. No.18 Andrii Zimnokh/Zach Foster (UA) 8-3; Singles—Christophe Clement (GT) def. Damien Nezar (UA) 6-4, 6-4, No. 50 Vignesh Gogineni (Yale) def. No. 62 Andrii Zimnokh (UA) 6-3, 6-2, Jim Ji (Yale) def. Zach Foster (UA) 6-4, 6-4.
- Volleyball: Texas A&M 3, Alabama 1
Did You Notice?
- Alabama basketball center Clifford Omoruyi was named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List
- Former Alabama quarterback Joe Namath suffered numerous knee injuries while with the Crimson Tide and the New York Jets in the NFL. He often wore a knee brace due to this, but that didn't stop him from becoming a Pro Football Hall-of-Famer. The 81-year-old's knee brace was prominently displayed in Canton.
- Bama in the NFL transaction news: former Crimson Tide linebacker Rashaan Evans signed with the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster after rookie defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro was placed on injured reserve.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 2, 1985: Freshman Gene Jelks became the first black player in Alabama history to top 100 yards in both rushing and receiving during a game. He had 18 carries for 168 yards and three receptions for 120 to lead Alabama’s 44-28 victory over Mississippi State. Amazingly, he didn’t score a touchdown. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Before the [national championship] game against LSU I was comparing the defense from Alabama to the 1986 Oklahoma defense, which was considered by many to be the best defense in college football history. After that game, they went down as the greatest defense in college football history, and I want to congratulate him.”- ESPN analyst Lee Corso