Should Adding Treysen Eaglestaff from Transfer Portal be Top Priority? Just a Minute

Should Adding Treysen Eaglestaff from Transfer Portal be Top Priority?

Alabama had some interest in the former North Dakota guard once he initially entered the portal, as he scored 40 points against the Crimson Tide in December.

Alabama guard Labaron Philon (0) shoots a layup against North Dakota guard Treysen Eaglestaff (52) at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, ND on Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writer Hunter De Siver discusses the possibility of Alabama basketball adding former North Dakota guard Treyesen Eaglestaff from the transfer portal.

Former North Dakota guard Treysen Eaglestaff entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago and committed to South Carolina, Alabama's SEC foe on March 30. However, on Wednesday morning, he decommitted and will look for a new home in 2025-26.

Alabama was one of the many programs to take an interest in Eaglestaff once he initially entered the portal. That's primarily because when the Crimson Tide met North Dakota on Dec. 18, Eaglestaff dropped 40 points on 15 of 30 from the field, including an 8 of 18 clip from downtown.

Eaglestaff was unstoppable throughout the Tide's narrow 97-90 victory, and now that he's back on the market, should adding him to the 2025-26 roster be a priority?

As of right now, Alabama has 10 players for next season with three more spots available. The Tide currently has five guards: Jalil Bethea (Miami transfer), Davion Hannah (incoming freshman), Aden Holloway (returns as a junior), Houston Mallette (was a medical redshirt) and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (was a medical redshirt).

While a couple of these players are capable of taking the ball up and directing an offense, Alabama doesn't really have a true point guard just yet. Labaron Philon would've very likely held that status but he reasonably declared for the 2025 NBA Draft as the freshman is listed in many mock drafts.

Eaglestaff also isn't necessarily a true point guard as he stands at 6-foot-6 and only averaged 2.4 assists per game this season, which were tied for the team high. However, his quick ability to run up the court and hit pull-up shots right when he reaches the three-point line could be a big asset to Alabama head coach Nate Oats' system.

As a shooter, Eaglestaff averaged 18.9 points on 41.6 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from behind the arc. His 2.5 threes and 7.1 threes attempted per game this past season would each be the most among the Crimson Tide's returners for 2025-26. Holloway is the next-closest 2.4 made and 5.7 attempted.

Based on the numbers, position need and impact, adding Eaglestaff to the 2025-26 roster would make sense and should be a top priority. That said it is unknown at this time as to why Eaglestaff decommitted from South Carolina, potentially meaning that he could already have another program in mind.

