Should Labaron Philon Return to Alabama or Stay in the NBA Draft? Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writer Hunter De Siver discusses the pros and cons of Alabama basketball standout Labaron Philon's 2025 NBA Draft decision.
Alabama men's basketball guard Labaron Philon announced on April 14 that he would declare for the 2025 NBA Draft after an impressive freshman campaign. The Mobile, Alabama native finished his first year of college basketball averaging 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a Crimson Tide-best 1.3 steals per game.
Philon said during his draft announcement that he was "all in" on the process to reach the next stage. On Monday evening, Philon explained on "The SchuZ Show" that he still is 100 percent focused on the draft "but things could change."
Philon, who has until May 28 to either stay in the draft process or withdraw, is listed in many mock drafts, but most of them have him being selected in the second round. Chances are he will be one of the 60 players picked in the annual event, but he does run the risk of not hearing his name called due to his projections.
However, should he be picked, the 19-year-old has more time to develop under a professional organization and earn a spot on an NBA roster. Philon, who is known for his competitive nature, could thrive immediately when taking on some of the league's standouts during the summer and preseason. One year in The Association following a freshman college campaign often goes a long way.
Nevertheless, a return to Alabama could create a double-edged sword. On one side, he increases his 2026 NBA Draft stock by displaying tremendous improvement, and on the other, he lowers his stock due to a variety of factors, including a decrease in some stat categories or even a potential injury. Philon shined for much of last season, but an ankle injury that he played through resulted in a poor five-game stretch.
One other thing to keep in mind is Alabama's current roster, which has two spots still available, including Wednesday morning's transfer addition of former Tarleton State forward Keitenn Bristow. The Crimson Tide has five guards in Miami transfer Jalil Bethea, incoming freshman Davion Hannah, Aden Holloway who will return as a junior, and 2024-25 medical redshirts Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Houston Mallette.
None of these players are true point guards, and while Philon isn't either, he would be the closest to it as he often took the ball up for Alabama last season and has experience running the Tide's offense. This role could also affect Philon's draft stock should he return.
So, what do you think? Should Labaron Philon return to Alabama for his sophomore year or would it be best for him to stay in the 2025 NBA Draft process?