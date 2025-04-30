Alabama Basketball Lands Keitenn Bristow From Transfer Portal
Alabama's frontcourt got a bit richer on Wednesday morning as former Tarleton State forward Keitenn Bristow transferred to the Crimson Tide. Bristow broke the news on X (formerly known as Twitter).
The 6-foot-8 forward was named the WAC Freshman of the Year last season after averaging 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He has three years of eligibility remaining. Bristow shot 32.8 percent from behind the arc and 46.1 percent from the floor. He also led all WAC freshmen with 1.1 steals per game.
The former Tarleton State standout is the Crimson Tide's fourth addition from the portal and the third in the frontcourt.
In addition to forward Grant Nelson and center Clifford Omoruyi leaving Alabama due to being out of collegiate eligibility, the Crimson Tide has also lost aforementioned forwards Naas Cunningham, Mouhamed Dioubate and Jarin Stevenson to the transfer portal. However, including Bristow, the Crimson Tide has now brought in three transfers to help down low.
Former Florida State forward Taylor Bol Bowen transferred to the Crimson Tide on Friday. In 29 games (28 starts) and 25.0 minutes per game this season, Bol Bowen averaged 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds (1.2 offensive) and an impressive 1.5 blocks for the Seminoles.
Former Bucknell center Noah Williamson was the first member on Monday evening––less than 24 hours after his visit to Tuscaloosa. Bol Bowen will be a junior with the Crimson Tide next season. Williamson is the reigning Patriot League Player of the Year as he averaged 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game with the Bison this season.
Alabama's current 2025-26 roster sits at 11 players, meaning there are two spots left.
BamaCentral is keeping track of the Crimson Tide’s outgoing and incoming players and coaches right here ahead of next season.
2025-26 Roster as of April 30
F Amari Allen (Incoming freshman)
G Jalil Bethea (Miami transfer)
F Taylor Bol Bowen (Florida State transfer)
F Keitenn Bristow (Tarleton State transfer)
G Davion Hannah (Incoming freshman)
G Aden Holloway (Returns as a junior)
F London Jemison (Incoming freshman)
G Houston Mallette (Was a medical redshirt)
F Aiden Sherrell (Returns as a sophomore)
C Noah Williamson (Bucknell transfer)
G Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (Was a medical redshirt)