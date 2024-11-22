The Extra Point: Former Alabama Superstar Eyeing Return From Injury
Former Alabama standout edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. returned to practice with the Houston Texans earlier this week after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.
Anderson is currently tied for eighth in the NFL in sacks––a stellar number considering he's missed some time. He went down midway through the first quarter against the New York Jets on Halloween. The Texans are coming off a win against the struggling Dallas Cowboys, and maybe that game can help swing the momentum back in Houston’s favor. Houston was 1-3 in its last four games, heading into Dallas.
Only nine games in, Anderson has already surpassed his season-long sacks and tackles for loss statistics from a year ago and was named the league's Defensive Player of the Month in October. His improvement, off of an NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year-winning season a year ago, is par for the course as to who Anderson is as a player.
The third overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft was one of the greatest defensive players in the history of Alabama football, as in 2021 AND 2022 he was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy recipient and was a Unanimous All-American.
The Texans face off against a divisional foe in the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Getting Anderson back in a game against a seemingly inferior opponent should help his transition back to playing at 100 percent. The Texans labeled Anderson as a limited participant at practice in Wednesday's and Thursday's injury report, meaning his status for Sunday is uncertain at this time but on the right path.
Anderson is one of three former Alabama standouts on the Texans' active roster, joining wide receiver John Metchie III and linebacker Henry To'oTo'o––both of whom have had very solid performances the past couple of weeks. Additionally, Christian Harris started the season on the injured reserve list (strained calf) and still remains there while tight end Irv Smith Jr. is on the Texans' practice squad.