Recruiting Rundown: Bama Bounces Back; Flips 4-Star Safety from Michigan
Last week, the Alabama Crimson Tide lost out on two players that had been committed since the summer with wide receiver Caleb Cunningham flipping to Ole Miss and linebacker Dawson Merritt opting to choose Nebraska over the Tide.
This week, Alabama missed out on another 2025 talent that had been committed since this summer when running back Anthony "Turbo" Rogers announced his decommitment.
While losing three commits in just a week's time could potentially be a point of concern, Alabama bounced back big time, flipping a top tier talent of its own from one of College Football's blue bloods.
4-Star safety and now former Michigan commit Ivan Taylor announced his flip from the Wolverines to the Crimson Tide this week, easing nerves of Alabama fans everywhere. Taylor is the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ike Taylor who suited up in the black and gold from 2003-2014, winning two Super Bowl titles
Alabama hoops was also active this week, continuing to take advantage of the early signing period for non-football sports. The Crimson Tide added two more players after signing Amari Allen last week: 4-Star guard Davion Hannah and 4-Star power forward London Jemison.
Hannah is rated as the No. 3 player in the state of Missouri and the No. 7 shooting guard in the nation.
Jemison, hailing from Oakdale, Connecticut, is the No. 1 ranked player in the state and a top-40 talent in the nation.
In On3's updated team rankings for the 2025 recruiting class, Alabama came in at No. 6 with several of their top targets still on the board. Nate Oats and the Tide finished with the No. 2 ranked class in 2024.
In more Crimson Tide football news, 2025 running back commit Akylin Dear took to social media this week to quell any doubt about his commitment to Alabama, reiterating in his post that Tuscaloosa is home. He told Brett Greenberg of 247Sports," [Tuscaloosa] is home. It's stamped. It's solidified."
Several of the Tide's top commits took to social media as well this week, sharing highlights from their final seasons in high school. Take a look at exactly what Alabama will be getting in some of its future stars.
4-Star tight end Marshall Pritchett finished his high school career in story book fashion, hauling in the game winning touchdown to secure a state championship, the first one in his Rabun Gap history.
5-Star cornerback Dijon Lee shared his senior season highlights on social media. The nation's No. 15 ranked player finished the season with 54 tackles, four interceptions and three pass deflections. Not to mention, he also put up impressive offensive numbers, ending with 15 catches for just under 300 yards.
Fellow 5-Star talent Keelon Russell made possibly the play of the year in the second round of the Texas 6A State Championship Playoffs. Channeling his inner Patrick Mahomes, Russell sidearmed a pass while he was being tackled in the backfield and found his receiver for a 37 yard touchdown.
2026 4-Star defensive lineman and current Texas A&M commit Trashawn Ruffin announced on social media that he received an offer from the Crimson Tide this week. As of now, Alabama has just one commitment for the 2026 class: fellow defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland from Birmingham, Alabama.
2025 Alabama Football Commits
- CB Dijon Lee, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Mission Viejo, California (Committed 06/28/2024)
- CB Chuck McDonald, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 06/08/2024)
- DL Kevonte Henry, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Norwalk, California (Committed 10/14/2024)
- DL Steve Mboumoua, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Summit, Mississippi (Committed 12/20/2023)
- DL London Simmons, 6-foot-3, 296 lbs. - Flowood, Mississippi (Committed 06/16/2024)
- EDGE Justin Hill, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 07/03/2024)
- K Alex Asparuhov, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Fresno, California (Committed 06/15/2024)
- LB Dawson Merritt, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Stilwell, Kansas (Committed 06/06/2024)
- LB Darrell Johnson, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Eastman, Georgia (Committed 03/20/2024)
- LB Luke Metz, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Hoschton, Georgia (Committed 03/24/2024)
- LB Abduall Sanders, Jr., 6-foot-1, 225 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 03/21/2024)
- OL Michael Carroll, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Committed 06/10/2024)
- OT Mal Waldrep, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Committed 06/11/2024)
- OT Micah DeBose, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 06/22/2024)
- OT Jackson Lloyd, 6-foot-7, 290 lbs. - Carmel, California (Committed 06/18/2024)
- OT Ty Haywood, 6-foot-5, 285 lbs. - Denton, Texas (Committed 07/14/2024)
- QB Keelon Russell, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Duncanville, Texas (Committed 06/04/2024)
- RB Akylin Dear, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Quitman, Mississippi (Committed 08/20/2024)
- RB Anthony Rogers, 5-foot-8, 190 lbs. - Montgomery, Alabama (Committed 06/02/2023)
- TE Marshall Pritchett, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Rabun Gap, Georgia (Committed 10/22/2024)
- TE Kaleb Edwards, 6-foot-6, 240 lbs. - El Dorado Hills, California (Committed 07/02/2024)
- WR Lotzeir Brooks, 5-foot-9, 170 lbs. - Millville, New Jersey (Committed 04/13/2024)
2026 Alabama Football Commits
- DL Vodney Cleveland, 6-foot-3, 305 lbs. - Birmingham, Alabama (Committed 10/31/2024)
2025 Alabama Men's Basketball Commits
- SF Amari Allen, 6-foot-7, 180 lbs. - Green Bay, Wisconsin (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SF London Jemison, 6-foot-8, 200 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Signed 11/15/2024)
- SG Davion Hannah, 6-foot-5, 180 lbs, - Brandon, Missouri (Signed 11/15/2024)
