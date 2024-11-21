Bama in the NFL, Week 12 Tracker: Five Biggest Surprises of 2024 NFL Season
There are a lot of NFL teams on byes this week, so it seems like a good time to do more of a big-picture approach and point out some former Alabama Crimson Tide players who have really stepped up this season.
Just to be clear, they aren't really surprises even though that's the word we're using on the headline. A player has to be very good play in the league in any capacity, never mind those who played collegiately for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. Some may have just needed a little time to acclimate to playing at that level or just needed the right opportunity.
But these five have more than raised some eyebrows during the 2024-25 season, and in a variety of ways.
1. Anfernee Jennings, LB, Patriots
The Patriots may be wondering why then didn't trade Matthew Judon earlier, because not only did Anfernee Jennings step up, he's established himself as a a key part of the New England defense. "You talk to these offensive coaches around the league after we play," Patriots linebacker coach Drew Wilkins told NBC Sports Boston, "the one guy you hear about over and over from these guys, 'This guy plays the right way, he's a problem to go against,' is AJ because of how physical he is, how good his hand placement and feet are and eyes in the run game. ... This is a guy you don't want to run to his side. You see teams starting to do that and trying to run away from him because of the plays he can make when they run to him. Pullers come at him and he's disrupting the whole play, causing a 10-car pileup over there. This is a guy that plays football the right way. We're fired up that he's out there." The former Crimson Tide captain has 50 tackles and 2.5 sacks this season, both of which are second on the Patriots.
2. Xavier McKinney, S, Packers
No one should be surprised that a former Alabama player was leading the league in interceptions until recently, but everyone should be that it was Xavier McKinney. That's not meant to be a knock against the safety who signed with the Packers as a free agent, more a reflection of his position. Opponents have only targeted him on average roughly once per game, so that tells you how opportunistic he's been. "I’ll enjoy it when I can win the Super Bowl,” McKinney told Green Bay Packers On SI about being named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Month for October. “For the most part, once you win, it’s in the past. Obviously, you figure out what you could’ve done better and you look at that but, for me, win or loss, it’s onto the next. I think that’s just the mindset that you have to have in this league because it’s a competitive league. Every team is going to be different, every week is going to be different. I just try to make sure that I’m always one step ahead and try to get a day ahead.”
3. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Commanders
Brian Robinson Jr. has always been a workhorse-type player, but Washington Commanders On SI found a surprising statistic that shows just what he means to the rising franchise: The running back has 2,054 career rushing yards and 516 receiving. He's just the fourth player in franchise history to top 2,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in his first three NFL seasons (Larry Brown, Mike Thomas and Antonio Gibson). Of the four, he's the only one to do so in fewer than 40 career games, and despite his being shot twice in an attempted carjacking in 2022.
4. Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Texans
Henry To'oTo'o may no longer be leading the Texans in total tackles, and it looks like he's being challenged by Devin White for his starting job (or he hasn't quote been the same since suffering a concussion last month). Either way, the former Crimson Tide linebacker has had an impressive season and already surpassed his first-year numbers with 63 tackles, including six for a loss and one sack, and one interception.
5. Lack of Linemen
Largely due to injuries, attrition and even more injuries, there were only four former Crimson Tide offensive linemen who started last week, and four on the defensive side. The four blockers were Bradley Bozeman (Chargers), Landon Dickerson (Eagles), rookie JC Latham (Titans), and Cam Robinson, who was recently acquired in a trade by the Vikings. On the defensive side were Daron Payne (Commanders), Jarran Reed (Seahawks), Dalvin Tomlinson (Browns), and Quinnen Williams (Jets). It's a tough way to make a living, even for those with big contracts. Incidentally, the numbers don't reflect it, but Reed is having a really big season in Seattale.
NFL Week 12 Tracker
For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our Bama in the NFL Week 12 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded.
Game of the Week
Baltimore Ravens (7-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (7-3): The Game of the Week for the NFL is ours as well, but not for the same reason. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh and Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh will square off against each other for the third time in their careers and first since Super Bowl XLVII, following the 2012 season. But what we'll be watching is how the Chargers will try and stop/limit Derrick Henry. He tops the league with with 1,185 rush yards and 15 touchdowns, while Los Angeles is 10th in rushing defense, but has allowed just three rushing touchdowns all season. Overall, the Chargers lead the NFL in scoring defense (14.5 points allowed per game) while the Ravens lead the AFC and rank second in the NFL in scoring offense (30.4 points scored per game). Something has to give ...
Best Matchup
It's kind of weird schedule this week, so we're going with a little bit of an odd choice: Josh Jacobs against the 49ers. This is on two levels: Facing the San Francisco defense, and squaring off against Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers are tied for the league lead in forced fumbles (seven), and are seventh in rushing yards allowed (1,050), but are tied for 24th in rushing touchdowns allowed (13). McCaffrey led the league in rushing yards last season, Jacobs the previous season. Jacobs had 134 scrimmage yards (76 rushing, season-high 58 receiving) last week, putting him over 1,000 for the season (1.024). He's one of three running backs (Henry and Alvin Kamara) with at least 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of the past six seasons.
Record watch
- With a touchdown against the Chargers, Henry will become the fourth player in the Super Bowl era to notch one in each of his first 12 games of a season (O.J. Simpson, first 14 games in 1975; Jerry Rice, first 12 in 1987; andJohn Riggins, first 12 in 1983). He'd also tie Pete Banaszak (16 scrimmage touchdowns, 1975, Oakland Raiders) for the fifth-most scrimmage touchdowns by a running back aged 30-or-older in a season in NFL history.
- Jalen Hurts recorded his 52nd career rushing touchdown last week. With another this week he'll join Justin Fields (2022 with Chicago) as the only quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era with a rushing touchdown in six straight games. He would also also tie Josh Allen (53 rushing touchdowns) for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in his first six seasons in NFL history. The Eagles have won six consecutive games since their Week 5 bye and have rushed for at least 150 yards and multiple touchdowns in each of their past five games. The only other team to do so for six straight games was the 1949 Philadelphia Eagles.
Bama in the NFL: Week 12 Notes
• It seems only natural that for quarterback of the Miami Dolphins to have better passing numbers at home, especially due to the weather. But Tua Tagovailoa has gone with a pickoff in three of his four home starts this season. He's thrown for 1,005 yards at home this season, compared to 438 on the road, but actually has a better passer rating away from Hard Rock Stadium, 109.7 to 97.2. He's the player to watch this weekend due to the opponent. Tagovailoa threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns the last time he faced the Patriots.
• With 123 scrimmage yards last week, Jahmyr Gibbs topped 1,000 scrimmage yards for the season (1,052) and became the first Lions running back to do so during the team's first 10 games of a season since Reggie Bush in 2013. It's his second straight 1,000-yard season. The Lions have rushed for a touchdown in 24 consecutive games, including the postseason, the longest streak in NFL history,
• Speaking of the Lions, last week Jameson Williams became just the third player since 1970 to have each of his first seven career touchdown receptions be for 30-or-more yards (J.J. Birden and Stanley Morgan).
• Marlon Humphrey's career-high fifth interception has him just one behind McKinney, in third among league leaders. He's had at least a pass defended in each of his last 10 games.
• Alabama had 45 former players participate in games last week, up from 42 the previous week despite six players enjoying a bye week, and five not being active due to injuries. However, there were the same number of starters, 30. Incidentally, all teams play on Thanksgiving weekend (Week 13), with the final byes of the season the subsequent week (Week 14).
