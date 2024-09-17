The Latest on Tua Tagovailoa; Roll Call: Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was at the team facility Monday.
"He's downstairs today, smiling with his teammates," McDaniel said per the Miami Dolphins On SI. "He's working with trainers and medical staff diligently. As far as I'm concerned, you're in the protocol and I think he's doing well today and we take it day by day.
"He was feeling good, but what does that mean in terms of a medical diagnosis? I don't base my judgments on my interactions with him, necessarily, as much as it is hearing the end result of the medical examination and where he's at. So it was a it was good to see him. And I know his teammates were pumped to see him."
McDaniel declined to address the NFL Network report from Sunday morning that indicated the former Alabama quarterback had no plans to retire. "I'll let Tua be the champion of his own career, and speak on that," the coach said.
Tagovailoa suffered an apparent concussion against the Bills on Thursday night. He has not been placed on injured reserve by the team. Miami has the longest trip not involving international travel on tap, as the Dolphins visit the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's golf: UAB Hoover Invitational, second round 7:30 a.m., followed by final round, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results:
- The women’s golf team was second place after 18 holes at the UAB Hoover Invitational at 8-over par, before play was suspended midway through the second round. The Crimson Tide’s trio of Harriet Lockley (tied fifth), Kennedy Carroll (tied eighth) and Mattison Frick (tied eighth) were all in the top-10 on the individual leaderboard.
Did You Notice?
- The Tuscaloosa Planning and Zoning Commission gave its approval for the development of a Sports Illustrated resort just off the Black Warrior River on Rice Mine Road. The next step is for planners to meet with the city council in a few weeks. The resort would include a 10-story hotel, timeshares, condos plus retail space.
- Linebacker C.J. Mosley would not have practiced on Monday for the New York Jets after suffering a toe injury against the Titans on Sunday, but head coach Robert Saleh said that he’s hopeful Mosley will be ready for the next game against the New England Patriots. The Jets didn't actually practice, but had to produce an estimated practice report due to playing the game is scheduled for Thursday night.
- On the Patriots' report, linebacker Anfernee Jennings was listed as having limited participation.
- Jalen Hurts had a 7-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith, and ran in another score, but the Eagles missed a chance to ice the game and took a tough 22-21 loss at home to the Falcons. Hurts was 22-for-30 for 183 yards, and had 13 carries for 85 yards. Smith had seven catches for 76 yards. Check out the Bama in the NFL: 2024 Week 2 Crimson Tide Tracker for every Alabaam players' stats.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
September 17, 1988: It’s the day football wasn't played due to what became known as the Hurricane Bowl. Alabama coach Bill Curry refused to take his team to Texas A&M because of the threat of Hurricane Gilbert. Curry and Jackie Sherrill, the former roommate of Crimson Tide athletic director Steve Sloan, had a heated debate on national television on ESPN. The game was eventually rescheduled for Dec. 1 (Alabama won 30-10) – Bryant Museum
“Mama called.”- Paul “Bear” Bryant on leaving Texas A&M
See Also: Why Alabama Switched Up Offensive Line in Third Quarter at Wisconsin