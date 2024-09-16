McDaniel Provides Tua Update (Which Does Not Include IR)
All the signs regarding Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Monday were encouraging, but there's still much to be determined—including whether he'll be placed on injured reserve.
Head coach Mike McDaniel provided that update during his media session, which, not surprisingly, kicked off with his quarterback's health.
"He's downstairs today, smiling with his teammates," McDaniel said from the Baptist Health Training Complex. "He's working with trainers and medical staff diligently. As far as I'm concerned, you're in the protocol and I think he's doing well today and we take it day by day.
"He was feeling good, but what does that mean in terms of a medical diagnosis? I don't base my judgments on my interactions with him, necessarily, as much as it is hearing the end result of the medical examination and where he's at. So it was a it was good to see him. And I know his teammates were pumped to see him."
McDANIEL NOT ABOUT TO SPEAK FOR TUA
McDaniel declined to address the NFL Network report from Sunday morning that indicated that Tua has no plans to retire, reiterating his stance that it's not his place to discuss such things.
"I think as far as to his career is concerned, I think it's of utmost priority of mine, for Tua to speak on his career," McDaniel said. "I think reports are reports. As far as I'm concerned, I'm just worried about the human being and where that's at day to day. And 'll let Tua be the champion of his own career, and speak on that."
Of course, Tua sustained his third officially diagnosed concussion in two years during the third quarter of the Dolphins' 31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, and McDaniel said the next day he wouldn't anticipate Tagovailoa playing against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3.
DOLPHINS HAVE ROSTER MOVE TO MAKE
The possibility certainly exists that Tagovailoa will end up on IR, even though that didn't happen after his nasty concussion in the 2022 Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. But, again, McDaniel said that determination hasn't been made yet.
The Dolphins will be signing quarterback Tyler Huntley from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, so they must make a corresponding move to create an opening on the 53-man roster.
"Not enough information quite yet," McDaniel said. "That's going to be driven by medical experts. And then, when we get the appropriate information and discuss with Tua, then [GM Chris Grier] and I can discuss that. We'll see in the next coming days."