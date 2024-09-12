Bama in the NFL: 2024 Week 2 Crimson Tide Tracker, How to Watch
If you were going to give out a Bama in the NFL player of the week award for the league's season openers, the decision would be difficult. Among quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa stood out by completing 23 of 37 passes for 338 yards and one touchdown. Without having any turnovers, he had the best passer rating at 101.0.
At running back, Josh Jacobs had the best overall performance in his debut with the Green Bay Packers, but it amounted to 16 carries for 84 rushing yards (104 scrimmage yards) as his team couldn't keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, Derrick Henry had one of four rushing touchdowns for former Alabama players, the others by Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Robinson Jr., and Bryce Young.
Defensively, A'Shawn Robinson, C.J. Mosley and Mack Wilson Sr. had the most tackles, all with nine, rookie Dallas Turner notched his first career sack, and Trevon Diggs returned from a knee injury with his first interception of the season. More about him later on ...
For us, the player of the week was Jameson Williams of the Detroit Lions, who had five receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown. He made the St. Louis Rams pay for their decision to try and take wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end Sam LaPorta out of the attack, and often leave him in one-on-coverage. The wide receiver's 52-yard touchdown was easily the longest by any former Crimson Tide player in Week 1.
When he was presented with a Sunday Night Football game ball, Williams was so thrilled that he ran off the field with it and brought it to the postgame press conference.
"I never got a game ball," he said. "Not at Alabama, not nowhere. I'm not even going to lie, this right here might not leave my hands. I might sleep (holding it)."
Ok, that may be a little better than a Bama in the NFL player of the week award ... just a little.
NFL Week 2 Tracker
For the full set of statistics on how the former Crimson Tide players did this week, check out our Bama in the NFL Week 2 Tracker. It will be updated throughout the weekend until every game is concluded.
Game of the Week
Granted, both teams are 0-1, but the New York Giants at the Washington Commanders is one of the NFL's best rivalries and neither NFC East team can afford to fall to 0-2.
This brings us to a statistic that the league office brings up every year: Since 1990, teams that are victorious in their season openers are more than twice as likely to advance to the playoffs as teams that lose their opener (54.2 percent; 285 of 526 teams). Meanwhile, 25 percent of teams (131 of 525) that lost a season opener still advanced to the playoffs. There were four teams in 2023, the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers. Only the Texans and DeMeco Ryans made it after starting the season 0-2.
The heat is beginning to rise on former Alabama offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, but it's nothing compared to the pressure Daniel Jones must be feeling. The good news for the Giants quarterback is that he's 5-1-1 against Washington, with 10 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions. The bad news is that he can pretty much count on getting drilled by a pair of for Crimson Tide defensive linemen. Jonathan Allen had 1.5 sacks in the last meeting and Daron Payne has had three sacks over his last four games against the Giants.
Best Matchup
Steelers at Broncos: If you're scratching your head a little over this one, it might feature the two best defensive backs of the Nick Saban era at Alabama. Coming off his new contract extension (four-year, $96 million), Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II had six tackles and a pass defended last week, giving him 37 career passes defended, the most of anyone in the 2021 NFL Draft class. Minkah Fitzpatrick (four-year, $73.6 million extension in 2022) has 16 tackles in two career games against the Broncos.
Week 2 Notes
- Going back to the Diggs interception, it was his 19th career pick in just his 48th game. If he can get one this week, or next, he'll become just the fourth player since 1990 with 20 interceptions in his first 50 career games, joining Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed (21), Marcus Peters (20) and Richard Sherman (20). Incidentally, we had Diggs vs. Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy as our key matchup last week. Cooper had two catches for16 yards, and Jeudy had two for 20 yards, but a 6-yard touchdown,
- Here's one of those stats that few notice but could mean a lot moving forward: There was only one former Alabama wide receiver who caught every pass thrown at him last week, Jaylen Waddle. He caught all five passes for 109 yards. Just missing, getting seven of eight throws in his direction, was DeVonta Smith for 84 yards. Also of note, Waddle and Tyreek Hill were the only teammates in the league to both have 100-yard games last week.
- Terrion Arnold didn't have an interception during his debut with the Lions, but he made eight tackles to lead all former Alabama defensive backs. Teammate Brian Branch and Fitzpatrick were both right behind him with seven. Branch had the most passes defended with three.
- Weird stat of the week: Despite being a wide receiver, Smith had more tackles, one, than defensive linemen Raekwon Davis and Phidarian Mathis, who combined were on the field for 41 plays.
- Alabama only had six former offensive linemen start last week: Bradley Bozeman, Landon Dickerson, Ryan Kelly, rookie JC Latham, Cam Robinson and Jonah Williams. The group lost one as Williams suffered a knee injury in the first quarter. Arizona has already placed the right tackle on injured reserve, sidelining him out for at least four games.
