Three Alabama Gymnasts Earn All-SEC Honors: Roll Call, March 27, 2025
Alabama gymnasts Gabby Gladieux, Lilly Hudson and Ryan Fuller earned All-SEC honors for the 2025 season on Wednesday.
Here are the Crimson Tide standouts' resumés after stellar individual seasons:
Gabby Gladieux: All-SEC Team (Floor Exercise)
- Was awarded All-SEC honors for the first time since 2023 where she made both the All-SEC Team and the All-Freshman Team after winning the SEC individual vault title
- Held a top-three conference ranking on the floor exercise the entire 2025 regular season, featuring the No. 1 ranking during Week 6 competition
- Gladieux scored at least a 9.900 in 10 consecutive weeks – a run that featured two 9.975s, six 9.950s and two 9.900s
- Though it's her second year receiving all-conference recognition, it's her first earning the honor on the floor exercise
Lilly Hudson: All-SEC Team (Floor Exercise, All-Around)
- Received all-conference recognition for the third time in her career after first being named to the All-Freshman Team in 2022 and then the All-SEC Team in 2023
- After scoring her first career 10.0 on the floor exercise in Week 8 competition, Hudson maintained a top-seven conference ranking, featuring a No. 4 ranking the final two weeks of the regular season
- Hudson solidified a top-eight conference ranking in the all-around during Week 9 competition
- Her run of six consecutive 9.900-or-better scores on floor, including the 10.0, started at the Tide's home meet against LSU and rolled through the neutral site quad meet, Elevate the Stage
- Broke her career-high all-around score twice within three weeks, first accumulating a 39.625 at home against Auburn, before upping it to 39.650 on her senior night against Florida
Ryan Fuller: All-Freshman Team (Uneven Bars)
- Named to the All-Freshman Team after her standout debut season as a collegiate gymnast
- Fuller solidified a top-four conference freshman ranking on the uneven bars during Week 9 competition
- Hit a then-career-high 9.925 three different times throughout the regular season and scored at least a 9.900 in seven total meets – a run that featured the last six consecutive weeks of the regular season
- The announcement marks the first conference accolade awarded to the rookie
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Swim and dive: NCAA Championships in Federal Way, Wash., All Day, Watch
- Track and field: Texas Relays in Austin Texas, All Day
- Men's basketball: 2-seed Alabama vs. 6-seed BYU in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, 6:09 p.m. CT, CBS
Crimson Tide Results:
Did You Notice?
- Alabama softball's 4-2 win over North Alabama gave head coach Patrick Murphy his 1,300th win with the Crimson Tide.
- Former Alabama soccer standout Riley Parker scored the fastest goal in USL Super League history at 97 seconds.
- Following the first-ever Players Era Festival in Las Vegas earlier this college basketball season, the event is planning on increasing the playing field from eight teams to 32 in 2026, per CBS Sports' Matt Norlander. Alabama lost to Oregon in the championship game but is already committed to next year's tournament in Las Vegas––which will be an 18-team field.
- Alabama baseball's Will Hodo was named the No. 9 first baseman in D1Baseball's Top 50 list.
- CBS Sports' lead college football analyst is retiring following the 2025 season and Charles Davis will take his place in 2026. Danielson announced countless games for Alabama football when the Crimson Tide was a part of the SEC on CBS.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 147 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
March 27, 1990: Former Clemson head coach Danny Ford, a 1969 Alabama captain, returned to Tuscaloosa to view an Alabama practice session. During his visit to Tuscaloosa, Ford was reunited with a pair of his ex-coaches, Bill Oliver and Woody McCorvey, the secondary and receivers' coaches for Gene Stallings.
March 27, 2019: The University of Alabama hired Buffalo's Nate Oats as its new head basketball coach, athletic director Greg Byrne announced, The move comes just three days after Alabama parted ways with Avery Johnson, who spent four years with the team.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"It doesn't take a scientific rocket to figure that out"
–– famous paraphrased quote attributed to Danny Ford