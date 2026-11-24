TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — "This will make you not want to deal with your mama. It gets that deep. It's really a house divided. Especially growing up all of the years being in Alabama, this game means a lot to a lot of people. So, you're going to really see where you stand come after Black Friday and Thanksgiving."

This is what former Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III said before last year's matchup with Auburn. The Iron Bowl is a big deal, arguably the biggest day of the year in the state of Alabama. As Keenan said, houses are divided, friends become enemies and it all comes down to two schools going at it for 60 minutes.

This matchup has occurred 90 times, with the first coming on Feb. 22, 1893. The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series 52-37-1, winning the last six meetings. Alabama is the host of this year's contest, and wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams can't wait for his third go at facing the Tigers during Saturday's regular-season finale at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

"It means everything to me," Coleman-Williams said on Tuesday. "Just being an in-state kid. That's all you know. You always have to pick a side. I know how many millions of kids are watching this game, picking their favorite players and dreaming of being in those positions. So for me to be here, it's an honor and a blessing."

Coleman-Williams' father played at Auburn, but the Alabama captain assured that his family is "on my side." Coaches at all levels emphasize the importance of treating teams as nameless, faceless opponents. In other words, the Tide must play to The Standard, regardless of who lines up on the other side. But there's always some extra juice coming into the Iron Bowl.

"Just like a lot of our other big games, there's always going to be external factors, but it definitely means something to us," Coleman-Williams said. "Especially myself being an in-state kid, it's just one of those legacy games where you put yourself on the field."

Like Coleman-Williams, Alabama Wolf linebacker Yhonzae Pierre is an in-state player, coming from Eufaula. This rivalry "means a lot" to the senior, and with him being widely projected as a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, this could be his final Iron Bowl.

"I grew up watching these games. A lot of guys wish that they could play in these games, so we're just bringing the intensity and coming to play on Saturday. Guys come in every day and work their tail off. Guys put in the time and effort, we come in with it and everybody is going to do their job Saturday and go on to the next one."

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Alabama safety Bray Hubbard grew up four hours away from Tuscaloosa in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Before the season, BamaCentral asked numerous Crimson Tide players a simple question: if you could only vote for one captain, who would it be?

Hubbard won by a landslide and went on to officially become a captain. He's been at the center of pregame huddles and breakdowns throughout the season. He also gave a speech after Alabama's back-to-back losses to Georgia and Tennessee, and the Tide is on a four-game win streak — a status Hubbard is hoping to achieve in another fashion on Saturday.

"This will be my fourth [Iron Bowl], so I'm looking to go 4-0," Hubbard said. "Obviously, it's the next game on the list, so we've got to be prepared for them. It means a lot to the state of Alabama, specifically Alabama fans. There's no NFL teams in Alabama, so this is kind of The Game. Looking forward to it."

To close this story, Pierre has a message for you:

"The fans make the difference in these games. As we come out and make plays, fly around, hit people, make touchdowns, stuff like that, the crowd just brings it."

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