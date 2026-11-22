Kickoff Time, TV Assignment Announced for 2026 Iron Bowl
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Alabama's regular-season finale at home against Auburn will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
This will be the first night Iron Bowl kickoff in Tuscaloosa since 2014. Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler said during the Georgia-South Carolina broadcast on Saturday night that they'd be on the call for the rivalry matchup.
This will be the 91st rendition of the Iron Bowl. Alabama leads 52-37-1, with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 22, 1893.
The Crimson Tide went into Jordan-Hare Stadium and defeated the Auburn Tigers 27-20 during the 2025 season. Alabama rushed for 158 yards and scored a go-ahead touchdown on fourth-and-2 to secure the rivalry game victory and extend its winning streak to six games against the Tigers.
This news comes after No. 3 Alabama demolished Chattanooga 47-0 at home on Saturday. This was the last of UA's three non-conference matchups and the lone FCS opponent.
Head coach Kalen DeBoer and company enter the Iron Bowl with a 9-2 (6-2 SEC) record. Auburn comes into this one at 7-4 (4-4 SEC) following a 59-17 home victory over Samford. Alabama has won the last seven meetings in Tuscaloosa, with the last loss coming in 2010.
Week 13 SEC Kickoff Times and Channels
All times central
- Mississippi State at Ole Miss: Nov. 27, 11 a.m. on ABC
- Florida at Florida State: Nov. 27, 2:30 p.m. on ABC
- Texas at Texas A&M: Nov. 27, 6:30 p.m. on ABC
- Louisville at Kentucky: Nov. 28, 11 a.m. on ESPN2
- LSU at Arkansas: Nov. 28, 11:45 a.m. on SEC Network
- Georgia Tech at Georgia: Nov. 28, 2:30 p.m. on ABC
- Oklahoma at Missouri: Nov. 28, 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network
- Tennessee at Vanderbilt: Nov. 28, 6 p.m. on ESPN
- Auburn at Alabama: Nov. 28, 6:30 p.m. on ABC
Alabama's 2026 Schedule and TV Windows
All times central
- Sept. 5: vs. East Carolina (won 48-10)
- Sept. 12: at Kentucky (won 45-17)
- Sept. 19: vs. Florida State (won 50-36)
- Sept. 26: vs. South Carolina (won 49-18)
- Oct. 3: at Mississippi State (won 56-23)
- Oct. 10: vs. Georgia (lost 20-17)
- Oct. 17: at Tennessee (lost 26-10)
- Oct. 24: vs. Texas A&M (won 31-20)
- Oct. 31: BYE
- Nov. 7: at LSU (won 31-13)
- Nov. 14: at Vanderbilt (won 21-6)
- Nov. 21: vs. Chattanooga (won 47-0)
- Nov. 28: vs. Auburn, 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver