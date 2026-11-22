Alabama's regular-season finale at home against Auburn will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

This will be the first night Iron Bowl kickoff in Tuscaloosa since 2014. Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler said during the Georgia-South Carolina broadcast on Saturday night that they'd be on the call for the rivalry matchup.

This will be the 91st rendition of the Iron Bowl. Alabama leads 52-37-1, with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 22, 1893.

The Crimson Tide went into Jordan-Hare Stadium and defeated the Auburn Tigers 27-20 during the 2025 season. Alabama rushed for 158 yards and scored a go-ahead touchdown on fourth-and-2 to secure the rivalry game victory and extend its winning streak to six games against the Tigers.

This news comes after No. 3 Alabama demolished Chattanooga 47-0 at home on Saturday. This was the last of UA's three non-conference matchups and the lone FCS opponent.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer and company enter the Iron Bowl with a 9-2 (6-2 SEC) record. Auburn comes into this one at 7-4 (4-4 SEC) following a 59-17 home victory over Samford. Alabama has won the last seven meetings in Tuscaloosa, with the last loss coming in 2010.

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Week 13 SEC Kickoff Times and Channels

All times central

Mississippi State at Ole Miss: Nov. 27, 11 a.m. on ABC

Florida at Florida State: Nov. 27, 2:30 p.m. on ABC

Texas at Texas A&M: Nov. 27, 6:30 p.m. on ABC

Louisville at Kentucky: Nov. 28, 11 a.m. on ESPN2

LSU at Arkansas: Nov. 28, 11:45 a.m. on SEC Network

Georgia Tech at Georgia: Nov. 28, 2:30 p.m. on ABC

Oklahoma at Missouri: Nov. 28, 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network

Tennessee at Vanderbilt: Nov. 28, 6 p.m. on ESPN

Auburn at Alabama: Nov. 28, 6:30 p.m. on ABC

Alabama's 2026 Schedule and TV Windows

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